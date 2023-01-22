“Gentlemen: let’s not become assholes. That when it’s over, it’s over.” Such words, forceful, lapidary and -above all- true, were said by a wise gentleman from Saltillo when in a circle of friends, all of them more than mature in age, they spoke of the virtues attributed to certain substances to raise the spirits of man again. fallen.

One of the participants mentioned the damiana herb; another, the roe of lisa; he exalted the invigorating force of shellfish, especially oysters; the one from beyond unveiled the name of a new thaumaturgical drug called yohimbine. It was then that that gentleman pronounced his fatal sentence: “When it’s over, it’s over.” He was right. There comes a time when even if you take 100 Viagra pills, the only thing you will get is that your eyes turn blue.

Alphonse Daudet recounted the case of a certain king of the East who in Paris hired the most famous, beautiful and voluptuous courtesans, and offered half of his kingdom to the one who would put him in a position to do the work of a man in her. One by one the hetairas exercised all their arts – and all their parts – to win the precious reward, but the kingdom of the impotent potentate remained undivided. That is why the doctor who was asked by a certain patient of many calendars to prescribe something -injections, pills, fomentations- was right to remedy the loss of what was lost. “After his years – the doctor told him – there is no remedy for that.” He adduced the consultant: “I have a compadre older than me, and he says that he still does.” suggested the practitioner. “Well, you also say the same.”

At this point a nice character from my city comes to my mind. He went to a brothel or whorehouse, and there the lady who attended him strove with all her might to help him hoist the dejected labarum. The woman dedicated a good time to that daunting task without obtaining any results. “Don’t make an effort, sweetie,” the visitor finally told her. “My wife understands this piece of shit.” When there were wood-burning boilers in the houses to heat the water, a neighbor married to an elderly man commented: “The heater in my house looks like my husband: it is sooty, but it doesn’t heat up.” (At this point the old saying comes to mind that said: “A man’s leg warms more than 10 kilos of coal”).

Let’s remember, finally, the classic story of the other veteran who also went to a specialist’s office, because in a matter of sex, he complained, nothing at all. “How old is he?” the doctor asked. The man told him how many years he was counting, which were many. “What happens to him is natural,” the doctor told him. “At his age, sex isn’t very good anymore.” The visitor objected: “I have friends my own age, and even older, and I know from a good source that they still practice.” “That’s also natural,” said the doctor.

Pretend you have a string of a thousand rockets. Throw the thousand rockets into the air; The moment arrives when he no longer has any more rockets to launch”. You also have to count the ones that thundered in your hand”. Final note, consoling at the same time as instructive: A knowledgeable friend of mine for quite a few years says that in this field, that of sex at a mature age, there is nothing that cannot be replaced love, some experience and a lot of imagination.

LOOKOUT

By Armando SOURCES AGUIRRE.

STORIES OF THE CREATION OF THE WORLD

The Lord made the elephant. And he said:

-It is perfect.

The Lord made the rhino. And he said:

-It is perfect.

The Lord made the buffalo. And he said:

-It is perfect.

The Lord made the horse. And he said:

-It is perfect.

The Lord made the dog. And he said:

-It is perfect.

The Lord made the mouse. And he said:

-It is perfect.

The Lord made the worm. And he said:

-It is perfect.

The Lord made man. And he said:

-It’s imperfect.

MANGANITAS

By AFA.

“. At the North Pole the temperature rises.”.

“In this there is contradiction

a lady complained.

The Pole is heating up now,

and my husband gets cold”.

