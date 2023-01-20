It was then that I bought the engagement ring that I gave to my girlfriend, who months later would become my wife. (And also my counselor, my doctor, my financial expert, my secretarial assistant, my psychiatrist, my spiritual director, my best critic, my adventure partner and, over time, the loving mother of my children and the most loving grandmother of my grandchildren).

The purchase of the ring must have taken place in October 1963. Don Francisco García Cárdenas, apostle of the teaching of Law (when I pass in front of his bust at the Law School in Saltillo, I have to resist the urge to cross myself), was designated to receive recognition on the occasion of the Lawyer’s Day, in Mexico City. Unable to travel -he suffered from chronic phlebitis- he did me the honor of asking me to pick up that medal in his place. Once the order was completed, I gave myself time to look for the ring that I would give to my fiancée.

The only one I could afford I found in the Monte de Piedad. It had such a small diamond that you would need a powerful magnifying glass to see it, if not a microscope, but my girlfriend received it with joyful emotion. Those were the days of splendor on the grass that Wordsworth said. Now are the days of splendor in the highest leaves of the trees, to which the light of the sun still reaches. But I go to other questions. The National Institute for Lawyer’s Day Celebration he withdrew from Yasmín Esquivel the distinction he had given her years ago, since the evidence of the plagiarism of his thesis takes away the moral quality that is required to deserve such recognition. In my opinion, that body was placed in the right place when applying said measure.

A very different case is that of the rector of the UNAM, who first undermined the autonomy of the University by sending a strictly university matter to the Secretary of Public Education, and then claimed to have fulfilled his responsibility by making the thread break at the most thin with the dismissal of the thesis advisor, a scapegoat whose expulsion -deserved, by the way- does not free Dr. Graue from responsibility.

The attitude assumed by the rector in this case is similar to the conduct observed by Arturo Zaldívar when López Obrador, in flagrant violation of the law, tried to extend the presence of his minister friend as head of the Supreme Court. Both Zaldívar and Graue gave the impression of having given in to presidential power. He then suffered demerit from the highest court; he now suffers demerit from the highest house of studies. Once again national life is degraded in the six-year term of the man who sent the institutions to hell and who does not want them to go with the story that the law is the law. Little Rosilita asked her mother: “Mommy: can the stork bring a baby to a 6-year-old girl?” “No, my daughter,” replied the lady.

The stork can’t bring a baby to a girl of that age.” The little girl ran, and her mother ran too when she heard Rosilita say to her playmate: “Good news, Pepito! We can continue playing the same game!” At coffee time in the office, Don Algón looked for his pretty secretary Rosibel. Someone told him that they had seen her enter the archive room. She went there, and what would not be her surprise -unpublished phrase- upon finding her with the employee Pitolete practicing on the office table the in and out that the English say. Rosibel noticed the presence of her boss, and before he could articulate a word, she explained: “The coffee had already finished.” END.

LOOKOUT

By Armando SOURCES AGUIRRE.

The climber slipped and fell into the abyss.

He managed to grab hold of the branches of a bush, and that stopped his fall. But she wasn’t going to be able to hold on there for long, and besides, it looked like the bush was going to break off.

Anguished the man cried:

– Is there someone up there?

A majestic voice was heard from on high:

-Yes, my son. I am your father and creator. Have faith in me. Drop those branches. I will take you in my arms and I will deposit you at the bottom safe and sound.

After a pause the climber’s voice was heard again:

– Is there someone up there?

I ask the old man who in the Potrero ranch has the position of esperencia:

– Is it true, Don Abbondio, that by praying a creed you make a brave dog stop that is going to attack you?

“It’s absolutely true,” he answers. But that works best if the dog sees that you have a stone in each hand.

See you tomorrow!…

MANGANITAS

By AFA.

“. On Monday a new complaint will be filed in Spain against Plácido Domingo for sexual harassment.”

The lawyer Ruiz de Funes

says with clear distinction

that the great Placido Domingo

going to have a bedbug monday.

