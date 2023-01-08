The story that I am going to tell today has a potato as its main character. Strange leading role is that, because in most of the rogue tales traditional characters of more note are usually parrots, priests and drunkards. It must be taken into account, however, that the potato is a highly prized tuber despite the ending of this word, and one of the main foods of humanity along with the corn, rice, wheat and McDonald’s hamburgers.

The potato, According to all indications, it originates from the Perua sister nation for which I feel great affection for two reasons. First, how well the Peruvians, hospitable and kind, have treated me when I have been in their country, which shares a rich colonial past with ours. The second, the Pisco Sour, mirific indescribable drink flavour Y effects more indescribable still.

I trust that Peru will not charge us now royalties for eating potatoesbecause of the tense relations, so unfortunate, that there are now between our governments, because that, added to the inflation Y famine that we suffer in Mexicoit would be a mortal blow for the economy as well as for the food of the Mexican people.

In order to dispel such a gloomy thought, I evoke at this point the tasty of one splendid Spanish potato omelette, distinguished gala of gluttony that I enjoyed so many times during my delightful stays in the Motherland.

But I warn you that I am lengthening the prolegomena, a word already long in itself.

Here is the announced story. One type handsome and muscular I was walking on a fashionable beach. He wanted to catch a girl, and although she exercised all her gallant arts I didn’t catch a cold. The individual was desperate, and more because there was also a guy on the beach sickly, uglyand not only He was surrounded by a large court of beautiful women, but every day he took the best one with him, a different one each time.

certain morning the Adonis He could no longer contain himself and he accosted the gangly little man. Told him: “I want you to allow me a few words with you”.

The other replied: “I am at your disposal, but from now on I tell you that my specialty is only women”. “It’s not about that –clarified the handsome-. I heard. I consider myself a handsome guy, with pleasant features and a well-proportioned body, and I can’t win over a single girl. And you who, excuse my frankness, are not exactly a bargain, you always get the most beautiful one on the beach. I beg you to tell me how you do it”.

The ugly replied: “I liked you for your honesty, so I will reveal my secret to you. But you must swear to me that you will not tell anyone.” The other swore and swore that he would keep absolute discretion.

Lowering his voice, the feucho then instructed him: “Right now go to the market and buy yourself a potato.” “A potato?” –the gallant was puzzled. “Yes, a potato -confirmed the adviser-. A potato of regular size. Rather large, the largest you can find. And look carefully: put it in your bathing suit. You will see the effect that this causes”. The man, although surprised by that unique recipe, appreciated the advice and assured that he would immediately put it into practice. The next day the feúcho bumped into him on the beach and asked him how it had gone with the potato.

The other answered, grumpy and irritated: “It has gone very badly for me. Not only have I not caught anything again, but I have been the laughing stock and mockery of all the people here on the beach, both national and foreign tourism, as well as boatmen and vendors, and especially of the ladies”.

The guy said: “Yes, I already knew; I already found out. But look, friend: the potato goes in front of the bathing suit, not in the back.” END.

LOOKOUT

By Armando SOURCES AGUIRRE.

STORIES OF THE CREATION OF THE WORLD

Eternity has a special characteristic: it is eternal.

Millions and millions of years pass, and for eternity not a second has passed: it remains eternal.

God is also eternal, the same as eternity.

Doze sometimes, and when you open your eyes again eternity has not even blinked.

I don’t know eternity. I have known several eternal loves, yes, but I do not know eternity.

I imagine that God looks at men -and women too, of course- and says to the Holy Spirit in a somber tone:

-I envy them.

The Spirit asks:

-Why?

The Lord answers:

They are not eternal.

See you tomorrow!…

MANGANITAS

by AFA

“. Biden’s plane will land at AMLO airport.”.

I suggest, just in case

-the official protocol

It’s extremely formal

that they do not offer you tlayudas.



