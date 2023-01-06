“Virginity is like a coin -Told him sweetiebellayoung woman, and knowledgeable, to her little friend Susiflower-. If you hand it over, you lose it forever, and if you keep it, it’s useless.”.

the time was drawing near to have dinner and Don Algon did not come home. His wife phoned her office. She told the secretary: “My husband is taking a long time”. The girl replied, annoyed: “And with these interruptions it will take longer”.

they had been partners school, the two sons of merchants, but one of them moved to another city and they stopped seeing each other. Years passed and they met in the lobby bar of a luxurious beach hotel. One told the other: “My store caught fire. I had insured it, and here I am, living the high life with the insurance money”. “What a coincidence!” exclaimed the other. “There was an earthquake in my city, and my store was destroyed. I collected the insurance, and here I am, too, having a wonderful time.” After a pause, the first asked lowering his voice: “Hey: how do you cause an earthquake?“.

“Tiger jump” it is a legendary erotic acrobatics of which all men have heard of but none have performed it.

In the jungle a tiger proposed to the tigress: “How about, my love, if we do the man jump?“.

Like the economists, I don’t know much about economics.. In other times – all times are other times – I studied the subject in the text by Charles Gide, who predicted that in the future airplanes would be used to transport goods and people. It will be seen, therefore, that I am not very up-to-date on economic issues.

The Inegi data, which is not the other data, but the true ones, indicates that the number of poor people has increased in the country. Several indicators show that the purchasing power of Mexicans has diminished, and that inflation is high and growing.

I was not surprised, then, to find out from Reform that the sellers in the Historic Center of Mexico City they complain that the sales of the season have barely rebounded these days, whereas before they increased since November.

Of course, this is influenced by factors such as the pandemic, but there is no doubt that money is now worth less than last year, and will be worth even less next year. I understand that the inflationary phenomenon is universalwhich does not serve as consolation to those who see that the size of their grocery bag is getting smaller and smaller, even if the amount they allocate to the purchase is the same.

The matter presents many edges, as the experts say when faced with a question in which they have no experience. The truth is that now there are more poor in Mexico, and that the poor are now poorer. Of course: famine and inflation have the same effect on the towers of a castle as in a humble neighborhood.

Surely this year the Magi they will bring less gold, less incense and less myrrh.

At 25 years old Pirulina he knew everything there was to know about life, especially when it came to sex. candidateOn the other hand, he was already in his thirties and had the innocence of a novice. That did not prevent the inexperienced maiden from neglecting the invitation that lollipop made him go to salivaderoshady and solitary place, to which couples go at night in a trance of eroticism. In the back seat of the car I was going candidate to know for the first time the delicacies of the sensual love. asked him lollipop, cautious: “Aren’t you going to take some precaution?”- “Oh, sure” – said the young imperito. And he proceeded to lock the doors of the car. END.

LOOKOUT

By Armando SOURCES AGUIRRE.

The shepherds, that is, the humble, were the first to receive the message from the angel who announced the birth of God made man at the gate of Bethlehem. Until later the kings found out about the prodigy.

This is indicative of the special love that the Lord feels for the poor. However, he did not exclude the great ones of the earth from that love, and he also received them in the manger, according to tradition.

Divine goodness does not belong exclusively to one class. It belongs to everyone equally. The tycoon who prayed in a temple asking the Lord for the miracle of receiving a million pesos that he needed to do a certain business was wrong. Next to him, a beggar begged God to send him what he needed to eat that day. The rich man handed him some coins and said annoyedly: “Here, don’t distract me.”

Just as the sun rises for everyone, the God-Man came into the world for everyone. Before him we are equal. His love equals us all.

See you tomorrow!…

We recommend you read:

Go Gaba vs Coca-Cola, four years

Popular populisms and dictatorships

Blow to AMLO in the Supreme Court

An unfortunate New Year’s custom

Fifth year: 60 promises that Obrador did not keep!

MANGANITAS

By AFA.

“. Rosca de Reyes.”.

There is no one who does not know it anymore:

with this stubborn inflation

now we have more

hole and less thread.

#Politics #worse