And when Lopez woke up Mexico it was still there. The choice of the minister Norma Pineapple -even the legal name of this lady of brilliant trajectoryis of course a historical landmarksince it is the first woman to occupy the presidency of the supreme courtbut it is also a demonstration of the independence of the highest judicial body against the absolutist claims of AMLO.

His statement, in the sense that what happened is a sign of his respect for the institution, is similar to the words of the fox who, after several attempts, could not reach the bunch of grapes. “I didn’t want them anyway,” she said dismissively. “They’re green.”“.

The attempt was clear Lopez Obrador to seize the Court through its Yasmin Esquivel, his cap. If it weren’t for the scandal raised by the alleged -it’s a saying- plagiarism of his thesis to receive a lawyer, it is quite possible that he leader of the 4T he would have gotten away with it. Of course, it is unthinkable that this lady would resign from her position despite all the evidence against her.

It must be said, however, that his presence in the Court will be a disgrace to the institution, and a constant reminder of the cronyism that led to AMLO to put it there and defend it against the accusations to which it has been subjected.

The word “pansism” is an ugly word. It designates the attitude of those who put their personal benefit above values ​​such as decorum and dignity. Through the main door, enter the Court its new president. The back door is wide open for who is now an uncomfortable companion for her colleagues. she deserves the Court applause of recognition

First he resisted the attempt to AMLO to extend the term of office of the minister zaldivarwho had been obedient to his dictates and whose ambiguous attitude towards the maneuver of the President caused damage to the Court.

Then the ministers acted with independence and autonomy in the face of presidential authoritarianism. You will have to be careful, however. This obvious defeat will exacerbate the anger of Lopez Obrador against this institution and against the others that defend their independence before it.

In other countries of Latin America we have already seen how dangerous a jilted autocrat can be.

LOOKOUT

By Armando SOURCES AGUIRRE.

Don Abundio was the first to see Devil.

–He walks near the pool where the women bathe,” he said at the time. It’s not like the lottery. He is a very polite gentleman. He greeted me very courteously and told me that he would always be hanging around that place, because he liked El Potrero a lot and he was not going to leave there anymore.

A few days ago, after drinking a couple of glasses of mezcal, or three or four, the old man told me the truth:

-I invented that hoax because the men hid in the reeds to see the women when they bathed. Since I told them that the devil was out there, they stopped going.

I asked him skeptically:

-And then why do women keep going to bathe in the pool, if the devil is out there?

Answered me:

-They are not afraid of him.

See you tomorrow!…

MANGANITAS

By AFA.

“. A woman in charge of the Supreme Court.”.

That’s so good what’s up

should not surprise us.

equally a woman

It’s in front of my house.

