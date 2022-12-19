Mrs. Panoplia, a lady of good society, visited a bakery. (In strict terms -and I don’t like strict purities- a bakery is the place where bread is made; the bakery is the place where it is sold). She was surprised, and annoyed, to see the baker shape the cookies by pressing each piece of dough under his armpit. She pointed out this unpleasant circumstance to the owner of the establishment. “Bah!” he dismissed the remark.

And you haven’t seen how you make a hole in the donuts”. “With sadness and everything we participate in the heartfelt death of our dear friend…”. In these or similar terms, a group of young gay people from my city announced the unfortunate death of one of his companions. So, also with sorrow and everything, I make the knowledge of my four readers that I did not obtain my ethical training in the Bible, whose reading I undertake with care due to the numerous bad examples that this sacred book Nor do my axiological principles derive from the text we had in the Ethics class at the glorious Ateneo de Saltillo, that book with a resounding title, since it is called “The Secret of Good and Evil.”

I learned my lessons in good conduct as a child in the fables of Iriarte and Samaniego. There the animals speak, and sometimes even some inanimate object, as happens in this apologist that I will try to bring to mind: “At a locksmith’s house / the snake entered one day, / and the foolish bit / in a steel file. / The file said to him: ‘The evil, / foolish, will be for you. / Do you want to make a dent in me, / that I shred the metal?’. / Whoever seeks without reason / to knock down the strong, / only manages to give / you kick against the pricks.” If I were an adviser to President López – Heaven deliver me from that unfortunate fate – I would advise him to cease his daily attacks against the press and other media.

I base my admonition on a very simple argument: when he leaves – one day he will leave – the newspapers, radio and television will still be there, and they will be able to continue mentioning his numerous mistakes and countless abuses of power, just as they have done and are still doing. still with other leaders who damaged the country, such as Echeverría and José López Portillo. Unfortunately it is too late to give him that advice. The advice is almost always late, and the opportunity to ignore it is then lost. AMLO has already thrown a scorpion into his bosom, which will go with him even if he ever goes to the ranch with his expressive name. I’ve spent most of my life in newspaper newsrooms, and if I’ve learned anything, it’s that journalists have an elephantine memory, and they never forgive the offenses they receive. They are charged with usurious interest. An umpire called a player out at home. The man protested angrily: “It wasn’t out!”

The umpire calmly replied: “Read the newspaper tomorrow and you’ll see that it was.” When AMLO wakes up from his dream of power, the newspapers will still be there. “I’ve had three husbands, and I’m still a virgin.” That unusual confidence was made by a lady to her neighbor. “How is it possible?” she was surprised. The lady explained: “My first husband was a gynecologist. He spent all his time looking at him. The second was a psychologist. He spent all his time talking about him. The third was a preacher. , this time with a politician. And now I am sure that he is going to screw me.” FINISH.

LOOKOUT

By Armando SOURCES AGUIRRE.

Yesterday he left us forever.

How long have you worked for us? We are so ungrateful that we don’t even remember when she came home. I say that she was 10 years ago. My wife, always more generous, assures that she was more than 15 years ago.

How helpful he was always! When we needed him, he was there, ready to do what we ordered. He was barely noticeable. He carried out his work almost in silence.

Now it’s gone.

His life ended.

We will miss him, even if someone else comes to take his place.

Our microwave oven broke down.

See you tomorrow!…

MANGANITAS

By AFA.

“. The World Cup is over.”.

A guy like me

that lives always stunned,

puzzled question:

“Sorry, when did it start?”