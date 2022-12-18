How is it possible that the (right) League of Decency and the Pious Society of Pious Societies have allowed the publication of the joke that comes at the end of this column? Either all notion of the values ​​on which every good society is based has been lost or the decadence of the West has already been consummated. People with sinderesis and modesty should refrain from laying their eyes on that vivid narrative, as they will be infected with sicalipsis for the rest of their lives. Then don’t say I didn’t tell you…

Babalucas’ son told his parents that his girlfriend had told him she was pregnant. “Be careful,” the mother advised him. “Perhaps the creature is not yours.” Days later, the unmarried daughter of the couple came out with the same news: she was sick of past tastes, that is, pregnant, pregnant, waiting sweetly. “Be careful,” Babalucas warned him. “Maybe the creature isn’t yours”…

That little gentleman was drinking his drink calmly in the Bar Ahúnda, without messing with anyone, when suddenly a bullfighting guy approached him, took him by both arms, threw him to the ground and with his hands and knees left him motionless. He proudly said the abusive bravado: “Chinese key.” Without saying a word, the gentleman returned to his place. Three minutes had not passed when the man took him again, this time by the neck; he flipped it twice in the air and threw it against the wall. “Korean key,” he declared boastfully. The shorty did not protest. He quietly returned to his place at the bar.

He had not been there for a minute when the bellicose individual grabbed him again, this time by the neck, and after giving him three blows or left him unable to move, twisting his arms and legs. “Japanese key” -he said, pugnacious. This time the little man no longer returned to the bar. He left the canteen. Everyone assumed that he had tired of the attacks of the violent check, but soon he returned and with a blunt instrument gave the man a tremendous blow to the head, who rolled to the ground deprived of sense and bleeding from the nine natural orifices of his body.

The little man turned to the audience and said with a big smile of satisfaction, raising the tremendous iron high: “Stilson key.” (With this female empowerment thing, all my readers already know what a Stilson wrench is, but for the gentle readers who don’t know it, I will say that it is a large tool attached to a long handle and that is used to tighten or loosen other metal pieces. ). The social worker interviewed Doña Fecundina. “I have eight children,” the prolific woman informed him, “two with my first husband, two with my second, and the other four by myself.”

A pair of Huasteco parrots were flying placidly when a jet roared past them at high speed. “Uta! – exclaimed one of the parrots in astonishment – how fast that son of his mother flies!” He narrowed the other: “You would fly like that too if your ass was burning.” Mrs. Pamoplia was going to take a trip to France alone, and for that she took an intensive French course. Upon her return, her friend Gules of hers asked her: “Did your French work?” “Wonderfully,” replied Dona Panoplia, “and we didn’t have to speak a single word.” Now comes the lépero story that was announced at the beginning. People with moral repulsions please skip reading to where it says END. Doña Salvina told her friend Cloris about her: “My husband does it as a dog in bed.” “Who saw him! -exclaimed the other-. So naughty!”. “Make no mistake,” the other clarified. “He does it as a puppy because he’s already a bit older, and when I feel like it he lies on his back on the bed and plays dead.” FINISH.

LOOKOUT

By Armando SOURCES AGUIRRE.

STORIES OF THE CREATION OF THE WORLD

The good Lord made thousands of different trees, shrubs and plants of all kinds and all sizes, each with their respective leaves of all kinds and all sizes.

And yet Eva said, discontented:

-I have nothing to wear.

The Lord turned to Adam and commented worriedly:

-I don’t know which of us is going to have more problems with this creature, you or me.

See you tomorrow!…

MANGANITAS

By AFA.

“AMLO continues to attack the press.”

Who will win? I already know

and my prophecy does not fail:

when that man leaves

the press will still be there.