I have never trusted logic. It seems very illogical to me. As well as chess is only for chess, logic is only for logic. In life, which is also quite illogical, it has no application. Common sense is more useful than all the syllogisms put together, even if they have names as resonant as barbara, celarent, darii, ferio, cesare, camestres, festino, baroco, etc., etc., etc.

“Forbidden to enter the platform with dogs”. A man entered carrying a terrible lion from Mount Atlas and a ferocious Hyrcanian tiger. From the top of a pole to which he had prudently -and promptly- climbed, the station guard claimed that he had entered the site with those two fearsome beasts. The individual claimed: “The sign prohibits just entering with dogs.” In terms of rational logic, reason assisted him; reasonably he was misguided. (A few days ago, by the way, I had dinner with Porfirio Munoz Ledo -great experience-, and he told me in the course of the talk: “You have two senses that are sorely lacking in this country: common sense and sense of humor”).

Here I bring to mind an apothegm that seems more like a pun or play on words than a logical principle: “The cause of causes is the cause of what is caused.” There is no doubt that in his morning appearances, President López has created a climate of hostility against journalists who criticize his actions. Under the pretext of the right of reply – which certainly assists him, so much so that he keeps replying – he lashes out with insulting qualifications those who point out his mistakes, his abuses of authority, his constant departure from the law and his continuous attack on the institutions .

He has made a kind of blacklist of communicators that they do not join the pedestrian chorus that praises him unconditionally, i.e. ignominiously, and over and over again mentions their names and brings down on them grievances and disqualifications. This fosters an adverse environment for the free exercise of criticism, and puts at risk those whose job it is to serve as a counterweight to the powerful through the spoken or written word. The ongoing campaign of AMLO against communicators who dare point out their mistakes, their threats to legality, and recently their attack on INE, guarantor of democracy, can lead to events such as the armed attack suffered by Ciro Gomez Leyva, undoubtedly one of the most prominent journalists in Mexico.

Certainly the substance of the matter is not known, and it is risky to risk any hypothesis, but what is indisputable is the hostile climate that López Obrador has generated with his tenacious campaign of harassment of those who do not submit submissively to his dictates or automatically support his political erratics. The right to reply can be exercised without verbal violence that eventually leads to physical violence. I put the phrase again, so that my poor memory does not forget it: “The cause of causes is the cause of what is caused.” Nero, shepherd of sheep, was the color of ebony, jet, coal.

This circumstance was not an obstacle for his wife to give birth to a blond baby like a cherub. By strange coincidence, Nero’s boss was ruddy, he had “a beard and hair like the mane of the sun”, to use the words of Díaz Mirón. Suspicious, distrustful, Nero went to the master and exposed his suspicions about him. “There’s nothing strange about that,” the boss told him. “All the sheep you take care of for me are white, but among them there is a black one. It shouldn’t surprise you that among your children there is a white one.” “Okay,” the shepherd grunted, “I won’t say anything about the white baby and you don’t say anything about the black sheep.” FINISH.

LOOKOUT

By Armando SOURCES AGUIRRE.

The piñata, the original piñata, carries within itself profound theologies.

The seven spikes that by tradition must carry represent the seven most serious sins. We give them sticks -“Give it, give it, give it, don’t lose your senses.”-, and as a reward a rain of delights falls from above.

I have a childhood memory that does not leave me. Juanita, the domestic worker at my parents’ house -at that time no one was offended if they called her “maid”- she takes me to the inn in her neighborhood. The piñata breaks, and I pick up the snacks, small colorful sweets that have fallen at my feet. Shortly after I show my hands to Juanita: the snacks are white, and my hands have been dyed red, green, blue, orange… Juanita’s sister smiles slightly. She dresses in black, because a few weeks ago her little son died of diphtheria, the same age as me.

In my dreams Juanita appeared to me last night, her sister dressed in mourning, the piñata and the snacks. I woke up and turned on the light. I wondered if perhaps she would have colored hands again.

See you tomorrow!…

MANGANITAS

By AFA.

“.The World Cup final arouses interest.”.

a bitter critic

He commented in a two for three:

“If you arouse that interest

It’s because he’s very sleepy.”

