Candidate, naive young man without knowledge of life, received a suggestive invitation: lollipop, knowledgeable girl, I invite him to visit her that night in her apartment. Very soon the hostess took her inexperienced guest to bed. She then asked him: “Do you bring any protection?”. “Of course“, assured Candito. And he took a Detente out of his wallet. (Note. According to the science of the 4T, non-neoliberal science, the Detente serves rather to get rid of the Covid).

“The Reformation of the Virgin”, it was called the local grocery store. And it is that the shopkeeper was a Freemason, and the Catholic wife devoted to him, and they reached that agreement. One night there was a robbery in the store. After a brief inspection of the premises, the town’s police inspector ruled: “The thief is Babalucas”. She inquired of the grocer: “How do you know?“. Explained the stowaway: “He made a hole in the wall to get in, and another in the opposite wall to get out“.

Nice word is “alphabet”. It is formed with the first four letters of the Spanish alphabet: EI BI CI DI. Each letter has its story or its particular style. The Afor example, was initially written inverted, so that it resembled the head of a cow, an animal that by forcibly expelling the air it breathes produces the sound “aaaah”. the letter be It appears in numerous words that give an idea of ​​poor intelligence or lack of judgment: donkey, ox, slimy, silly, slime, beast, barbarian, babieca, bausan, boeotian and others that I don’t remember because they were in Babia. (Whoever wears the pe on the forehead has a stronger b).

I think that President López will not give up in its attempt to take away from the National Electoral Institute its character as an autonomous institution and make it a dependency of the state. We still do not know the fate that will have at the end of the day -phrase now very much in use- his already sadly famous plan B, but let us be certain that he hides up his sleeve a plan C, another D, and so on, as in the alphabet, to ultimately get away with it and take away from the citizens that body, a reliable and effective arbitrator in electoral processes, and make it an instrument at the service of power.

I think he INElike any human institution, is perfectible, and that there are aspects that can and should be modified, but the actions of the regime do not tend to this improvement work, which could be carried out through dialogues and agreements, but instead seeks distort the institution, that is, take away its strength, in order to prevent it from being a hindrance to the project of Lopez Obrador to establish a maximum in order to continue exercising power through an intermediary person, as he did Porfirio Diaz with Manuel Gonzalez, how did he do Streets with Portes Gil, Ortiz Rubio and Abelardo Rodríguez.

That’s what AMLO’s derogatoryly called “corcholatas” are for. Whichever one is revealed in the end, I don’t think it was the Caudillo’s intention to go to his ranch with its loud name. Far be it from me the reckless idea of ​​saying that our President is a sack of tricks, but I don’t think I’m missing the inauguration that he so often disrespects if I say that when it comes to plans he has an entire alphabet available.

If plan A fails, he will take out plan B: if plan is frustrated, he will use plan C, and so on until he reaches Z and finally gets away with it.. to time.

A walker performed in the town square, and a naughty boy moved the post that held one end of the wire. He told the tightrope walker, annoyed: “Don’t move that pole, kid. I don’t move your mom’s bed when she’s working“. FINISH.

By Armando SOURCES AGUIRRE.

I will fulfill a ritual these days that I observe from the times of my early youth: reading the “Christmas story“Dicken’s.

The three ghosts also appear to me: the one from Christmas past, the one from Christmas present and the one from the future, which I don’t know if it will come.

Comes the memory of the days gone by, of the loved ones who have already passed. The joy of Christmas is near, with the love of the beloved woman, of the children and grandchildren, of the good friends who have shared their lives with us throughout the years. Then the path is lost in the mist of the unknown, and the future Christmas becomes a question mark.

My parents are here now, with me. Because of them I learned to love this endearing party. I know that for many it is a time of sadness due to suffering or loneliness. But Christmas holds the promise of a new birth, of a life that is renewed in hope, faith and love.

The best Christmas gift is Christmas itself. If we put it in our hearts and there will no longer be ghosts of uncertainty or fear in it, but joyful lights of peace, serenity and love.

See you tomorrow!…

By AFA.

“. The end of the World Cup is approaching.”.

That soup is so watery

of penalties without action,

that many say: “Sorry

because of my ignorance; which Cup?

