

I was wrong. I was flat wrong. And believe me, my four readers: rarely have I been so happy to have been wrong. I predicted that Morena's candidate for the government of Coahuila would be Ricardo Mejía Berdeja, undersecretary of Security in the AMLO cabinet. My prediction was not without foundation.

The presidential finger had pointed to Berdeja as the presidential favorite, and he had started an illegal campaign to make himself known in the state, from which he had been absent for two decades and which he now visited assiduously, neglecting his position and at the enormous expense he made. think about a decided financial support from the center. On the other hand, some state officials resigned their positions to go after Berdeja, and numerous morenistas showed their support. The former remained hanging on the brush – a dark future awaits them, due to being disloyal -, and the latter will have to approach the candidate designated by their party with their tails between their legs.

The truth is that I was not the only one who took the candidacy of the undersecretary for granted. I can say that the vast majority of Coahuilenses had the same certainty, even those closest to political activity. That is why the appointment of Senator Armando Guadiana Tijerina as a virtual Morenista candidate did not cease to be surprising. The national leader of Morena, Mario Delgado, deserves recognition for having listened to the voice of the Coahuilenses, who in repeated polls placed Guadiana far above Berdeja, since he was practically unknown to them due to his long absence from the state.

If the one who once declared himself from Guerrero had obtained the candidacy, that would have constituted a crude imposition of the central power on the will of the Morenistas of Coahuila and on the same Coahuilenses. AMLO himself deserves the same recognition, for not clinging to a personal preference and respecting the decision of his party. Today I can say that Guadiana’s appointment was welcomed not only by his supporters, but also by the citizens of Coahuila in general.

The contest will now be between two Coahuilenses, both known and appreciated, and it will also be a clean and high-level fight. Thus, the justified fears that the presence of Berdeja in the pre-election process had aroused have been dispelled. The former deputy for Guerrero will now be able to return to fulfilling his functions, from which he had been separated by an aspiration that, fortunately for the Cohauilenses, was not carried out. With the appointment of Senator Guadiana as his virtual candidate.

With the appointment of Senator Guadiana as his virtual candidate. Morena shows that she can do things well, and AMLO shows respect for the citizenry over and above his personal predilection. May she be congratulated, and may nothing come later to cloud a determination that has been welcomed by the people of Coahuila, Morenistas and not.

LOOKOUT

By Armando SOURCES AGUIRRE.

As a child I believed in Santo Clos.

Then I stopped believing in him.

And then I was Santo Clos.

Now I pity the poor mothers and fathers who have to play the part of the jovial old man with the white beard and the loud laugh. Today’s boys and girls no longer ask for the gifts that made the little ones happy in the past: a doll, a ball, at most a bicycle. At this time they demand those electronic gadgets that cost an arm and a leg, and sometimes both.

What a struggle Santa is currently in to fulfill expensive – and imperious – childhood wishes! I fear that the jocund laughter of the kind Christmas messenger has faded. She will finish paying for the gifts this Christmas, even though she is doing well, in the next one.

Times change. Children change. And they change the gifts that the children ask for.

Poor Saint Clos!

See you tomorrow!…

MANGANITAS

by AFA

“. A third part of the national territory is dominated by the narco.”

“And such is the impunity

-says someone with a very bad temper-

that when the six-year term ends

It will be more than half.”