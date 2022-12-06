Dona Gules proudly stated: “My daughter Yuya is a talent. She can play Ravel’s Piano Concerto for the left hand.” “Uh! -The girl’s boyfriend declared even more proudly-. And they don’t know what she is capable of doing with her right hand!” Uglicia was quite ugly, and she also had a hellish character. One day her husband disappeared in the woods. Uglicia asked rescuers to search for him. One of them, who knew her, told her: “It will be difficult for us to find him.

There are many places where you can hide”. It was the times of classical Rome. The young Publius asked his friend Decius: “How is the daughter of Brutus?”. “Bruta! Decius exclaimed enthusiastically. It measures XC-LX-XC”. I have many doubts, some about the afterlife, most about the hereafter. I have no doubt, however, about who will be Morena’s candidate in the Coahuila governor’s election next year . Will be Ricardo Mejia Berdeja, current undersecretary – you make me the cavor cavor- of Security. It doesn’t matter that he is practically unknown in the entity, from which he has been absent for twenty years.

It does not matter that he has stated that he is from Guerrero, and that he has been a federal deputy for that state. It doesn’t matter that in the position he now holds he has shown incapacity. His ties to some character more than suspected of having had dealings with drug trafficking, and that he ended up being murdered, do not matter. It doesn’t matter that in all the polls he appears below the other candidates from his own party. Berdeja will be Morena’s candidate for governor of Coahuila because López Obrador’s finger has already landed on him, with absolute contempt for the Coahuila morenistas and the state’s citizens.

AMLO will impose his favorite in the worst PRI tradition, and will support him with money from the treasury, because in order to show muscle for the presidential election on 24 he must win both on 23: the one in Coahuila and the one in the State of Mexico. Bad times await my hometown if Berdeja becomes governor. Everything that has been gained in this six-year term, especially in terms of security and employment, runs the risk of being lost. I think it would be a tragedy for Coahuila if Berdeja won that election. I hope that my countrymen do not allow an unknown person to be imposed on us from the center who did not recognize his status as a Coahuilense, declared himself a citizen of Guerrero, and who has no greater merit than having been appointed by López Obrador to be his corcholata in our condition.

A friend of Babalucas asked him a strange question: “How many hard-boiled eggs do you think you can eat while fasting?” Babalucas thought about the answer and answered “I think six.” “You’re wrong,” the friend corrected him. “You can eat only one, because once you’ve eaten the first one you’re no longer fasting.” Babalucas liked the joke, and thought about doing it on his girlfriend. That same afternoon he asked her: “How many hard-boiled eggs do you think you can eat while fasting?” The girl replied: “I think three.” “Too bad! -Babalucas was dismayed-. If you had said that six would have made a very good joke.”

At the couples’ dinner, what usually happens at most couples’ dinners happened: the ladies settled on their side and the gentlemen on theirs. One of the wives saw her husband pointing to a large measure with her hands. She commented to the other ladies, “Either he’s exaggerating the size of the bass he caught over the weekend, or he’s lying about himself.” FINISH.

LOOKOUT

By Armando FUENTES AGUIRRE

There are days when I obtain the degree of Doctor in Theory of Sadness.

Yesterday was one of those sad days. My wife brought to my work table a slender vase with a rose that is not pink like pink roses, nor purple like those of Góngora or Sor Juana, nor white like José Martí’s.

This rose is yellow. Perhaps its color saddens him, since it is that of autumn. It then dropped one of its petals. It seemed to me that he was asking my forgiveness for announcing the winter of the year and of life.

Then I did something for which I do not apologize. I looked for the book and put the petal between the pages of “Doña Rosita la soltera, o el lenguaje de las flores”, by García Lorca. There she will sleep next to the intact maiden and the martyred poet.

When no one sees or hears me, I’m going to read this to the rose in the vase. Many write about roses, but no one reads what they wrote about them.

See you tomorrow!…

MANGANITAS

By AFA.

“.Our selected players return from Qatar.”.

According to eternal customs,

that we already have very seen,

our footballers are back

with his tail between his legs.