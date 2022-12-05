miss bros She was the most beautiful young woman in the region. A traveling salesman fell in love with her. Every day she went to the church of the place and prostrated himself before the image of Saint Amos. He begged her full of pity: “Saint Amos, make Miss Bros give me her love.” I don’t know if it was the saint’s intercession or the gallant’s stubbornness, the fact is that Miss Bros ended up giving in to the demands of her suitor. And how did he give in! Morning, noon and night he asked for love. He made him love her in an elevator, behind the bushes in the public square, in the bathroom at the mall.

The poor guy was already exhausted, exhausted, laso. He asked the insatiable female for a few days of rest. “But, Mercuiriano,” she argued, “you used to pray in church: ‘Saint Amos, make Miss Bros give me her love.'” “Yes,” he admitted. But I only said once or twice.”

The young man next to me in row 6 del jet has recognized me, and has kind phrases for me. Then he tells me something interesting that I in turn tell my four readers. Mexican he, he married a Venezuelan girl and they established their home in Mexico City. When their first child was born, the parents of the happy mother, the only child of the couple, came from Caracas to meet their grandson. They did not return to their country. They stayed here. They say: “Since Hugo Chavez took power Venezuela began to stop being the prosperous pariah that it was. The time came when we no longer lived: we survived.

Compared to our country, Mexico it’s a paradise. But we are concerned to see that López Obrador uses the same language as Chávez and Maduro, and assumes their same attitudes. I hope you Mexicans don’t get to where we Venezuelans have gotten.” My travel companion’s narration made me think.

Diosito is so good that he even gave politicians a heavenly patron: Saint Thomas More. But what saint should we pray to to protect us from bad politicians?… The night was dark, and the desire was on.

The groom parked his car in a shadowy place and gave himself up with his dulcinea to ardent love affairs. They were interrupted by a police officer who got out of his patrol car and shined his flashlight on them. He asked them: “What are you doing here?” The boy replied the first thing that came to mind: “We are philosophizing, officer.” “Very good,” said the patrolman. save your philosophyzip up your pants and go with your girlfriend to a less dark place”.

The cute girl declined the invitation of Babalucas. He told her flatly: “I wouldn’t go out with you even if you were the last man left in the world.” He ventured the badulaque: “And if it were the penultimate?”. A certain lady went to confess to Father Arsilio.

asked the good priest. “Have you been faithful to your husband?” The penitent responded: “Yes, father. Quite a few times.” Tetonia was the owner of a very rich, majestic, munificent pectoral region. She went to a cardiologist’s office, as she felt certain palpitations that worried her. The doctor asked her assistant. “Please, Nurse Florencina: bring me two stethoscopes. I have to hear this in stereophonic sound.” The newlyweds entered the bridal suite where they would spend their wedding night. He exclaimed happily: “Alone at last!” His brand new bride told him angrily: “After five years of courtship, now are you going to start talking?” A man with a basket approached Don Poseidón at the bus station. He told her: “I sell eggs.” He replied, contemptuous, the old man: “It was nice to see me bandaged from there!”. FINISH.

LOOKOUT

By Armando SOURCES AGUIRRE.

Maybe it’s my imagination, but it seems to me that common sense is less common every day.

Before even the crazy had it.

Tilo -Domitilo-, the crazy guy from Arteaga, a beautiful town near my city, Saltillo, was one day perched on top of a tall poplar tree on the street of the ditch. He had tied a rope to a thick branch and was tying the rope around his waist. A local neighbor saw him and asked him:

-What are you doing up there, Tilo?

He replied:

– I’m going to hang myself.

The neighbor told him:

-If you want to hang yourself, you need to tie the rope around your neck.

-Oh no! Tilo was alarmed. If I tie it there I drown.

That’s what I call common sense. I wish we all had it to the same extent that Tilo had it.

See you tomorrow!…

MANGANITAS

By AFA.

“. Basic items continue to rise in price.

someone with a lot of cynicism

He said in a way that I disapprove:

“If we continue like this, an egg

That’s going to cost us.”

