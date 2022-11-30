How many times did the insatiable girlfriend ask her embarrassed hubby to do his matrimonial duty on their wedding night? According to reliable data there were four. She was already dawning when she demanded one more episode, arguing that there is no bad fifth. The gallant, exhausted, said in a feeble voice that he needed a break. She got mad. She told him exasperated: “12 thousand pesos is costing the night in this suite, and you want to spend the time resting?”

Don Cucoldo made a long business trip. Upon returning she bought a bracelet for her wife, and with the intention of surprising him, he rang the bell when he got home. She opened the maid for him, which turned out to be new. Don Cucoldo told him: “Take this gift to the lady, and tell her that there is a gentleman at the door who wants to see her”. The maid went upstairs and returned shortly. “What does the lady who thanks you for the gift say; that right now she cannot attend to you because her husband is not long in arriving, but that she leave her phone number so that she can contact you later“.

Someone said that architecture is frozen music. He was right enough to say that, years ago I visited the Fallingwater House, work of Frank Lloyd Wright, and by the harmony, perfect order and beauty of its lines I felt that I was inside a Bach’s partita. The American was a brilliant architect, and aware of his genius. On one occasion he appeared as a witness in a New York court. The court clerk asked him to tell his name and profession. He answered: “I am Frank Lloyd Wright, the greatest architect in the world.” In the end, a friend reproached him for having said that, which sounded like vanity or smugness “And what did you want me to do? he defended himself. He was under protest to tell the truth.” I bring the above to mind because yesterday the engineer Jose Maria Fraustro Sillermayor of Saltillo, recognized the work of the architect Arturo Villarreal, who has dedicated his life to preserving the rich architectural heritage of my city. In large part, it is due to him that the attacks that were previously committed by the ignorancesuch as the barbaric destruction of the Hotel Coahuilabeautiful building that was demolished to put in its place a kind of shoe box. Many years have passed since that clumsy action was carried out, and the people of Saltilla who knew that beautiful architectural gem We continue to mourn his passing. I love the old houses of my native land. I have restored a couple of them in order to return them to their past splendor. In doing so, I was fortunate to have the guidance and advice of the architect villarreal. Every city in our Mexico has old fashioned beauties that should not be lost, because they are not only a legacy of those who preceded us in life, but they must be an inheritance of those who will live later. I applaud -and with both hands, for greater effect- the mayor of my city for having paid tribute to whom he has helped to preserve the being of saltillo at the same time with wisdom and with love.

In room number 210 of the Kamawa Motel that meeting took place erotic among the young dulciligirl of good families, and Aphrodisius Pitongo, concupiscent gallant. At the end of the passionate delight, she commented: “My parents brought me up the old-fashioned way, I went to a religious school, and all my friends are upright morals. I never thought I’d ever have premarital sex.”“. Aphrodisius objected: “This is not premarital sex“.”“Of course it is,” she replied. We’re not married“.”It’s true – admitted the Pitongo -. But it’s not premarital sex because the idea of ​​marriage hasn’t passed through me.”. FINISH.

LOOKOUT

By Armando SOURCES AGUIRRE.

San Virila left his convent that morning. He was going to look for bread for his poor. On the way she saw a boy who cried because his ball had fallen into the highest branches of a tree, and he could not climb up to lower it. Saint Virilla he gestured. The tree leaned over and handed the ball to the boy

back to her convent Saint Virilla saw a man sulking because the ball with which he played with his friends had also ended up at the top of the tree. The individual asked the puffin to repeat the miracle that he had performed that morning. San Virila told him:

-You climb the tree and lower the ball. Don’t expect someone else to do the miracle that you can do.

See you tomorrow!.

We recommend you read:

Another round for AMLO

Monreal’s play

Agriculture, common land and peasants

The alliance of AMLO and “El Chapo” has been proven!

The real winner of the war between Russia and Ukraine

MANGANITAS

By AFA.

“. The temperature will drop again.”.

Here a comment fits:

inflation is so hard

that already the temperature

It’s the only thing that goes down.

#Politics #worse