“I am a poor homeless tramp without a fortune.” That painful song could be sung by Indigencio, beggar. One day she was going down the street and she saw a wallet that someone had dropped. She picked it up: it was full of bills of various denominations. Happy, the poor thing spoke to his body with these or similar words: “Little body: I’m going to give you a gift.” And he bought himself a suit and fine shoes. Thus dressed he spoke to his belly. “Little tummy,” he told her, “I’m going to give you a present.”

He entered a luxury restaurant and ordered the most expensive dishes on the menu. She then went to her hand: “Manita: I’m going to give you a gift.” And in a jewelry store she bought a diamond ring. On her way back to her miserable home, she passed by the disreputable house in the suburbs. She talked to her crotch about her and said, “I know I should get you a present too, sweetie, but I’m out of money.” No. Andrés Manuel López Obrador is not my President. I know that he was democratically elected -he, so undemocratic-, and that therefore he is the holder of the Executive Power, but it is not possible for me to admit him as such, since he himself has renounced being the President of all Mexicans to be only one way. part of them.

This last Sunday, for example, he marched against millions of Mexicans who disagree with his way of exercising the Presidency, point out his mistakes and denounce his permanent attacks on the law and institutions. Only the writers who have accompanied AMLO to ignominy fail to notice that this demonstration was a useless and very expensive action of self-indulgence, an act of solitary pleasure, even though it was massive. I have to confess something: for a moment I was tempted to praise López Obrador’s pronouncement in the sense that he will not seek re-election. Good sense stopped me. In the first place, the Caudillo of the 4T has no merit when he complies with the Constitution that prohibits him from being reelected. He knows well that if he tried to do it he would automatically condemn himself to the dustbin of History. On the other hand, he does not need re-election to continue commanding: in his three “corcholatas” – what a derogatory term! – He has as many puppets whose strings he will pull at his whim.

A politician like AMLO will never renounce the power that he so painstakingly achieved, and even less when he feels like the man of destiny, consecrated by millions of voters and owner of an undeniable popularity based on his extreme demagogue skills, on his charisma and – neither does anyone else. he will be able to deny it – in the large monetary gifts with which he has favored an enormous number of Mexicans. At the end of his six-year term, the Tabasco will not go, as many wish, to the ranch with his suggestive name. He will establish a maximato in the Calles way, in which the President lives here and the one in charge lives across the street, or the President lives here, but the one in charge is not absent.

A light of hope appears in the midst of this dark panorama: that the opposition parties and civil society come together to propose a candidate capable of successfully confronting the puppet on whom López Obrador’s finger rests; and that the citizens dissatisfied with the misrule of the autocrat – each day they grow in number – go out to vote while a good number of AMLO parishioners refrain from doing so, since many of those who make up the good and wise people are willing to line up to collect, but not to vote. Whatever it is, I do not have López as President. He divided us Mexicans into two groups, and I stayed in the one that is not his property. FINISH.

LOOKOUT

By Armando SOURCES AGUIRRE.

If you now saw the large walnut tree that is on the edge of the road to Ábrego, you would surely feel the urge to become a painter or a poet.

The frond of the old tree has been painted yellow. It would seem that Van Gogh put a brushstroke of what he called “the color of God” into the landscape.

This walnut is centenary. Don Ignacio de la Peña y Dávila, the last owner of the hacienda, already old and handicapped, made them take him in his wheelchair and leave him with his friend -so he said- to watch the passage of life.

Don Ignacio has been in the other one for many years now, but the walnut tree is still in this one. Lightning has struck him twice, and we thought he had killed him. The noble giant turned green again, and opened his arms again so that the birds could make his nests in them.

Now I am the one who goes to the tree to see life go by.

How fast it happens!

The old walnut tree sees me go by.

See you tomorrow!…

MANGANITAS

By AFA.

“. Argentina can win the World Cup.”.

It is general opinion

-no one else opposes him-

that your Selection has

of the papal blessing.