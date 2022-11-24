On their wedding night, the newlywed tells his shy little wife: “Gladiolina: untie the ribbon on your negligee.” She modestly seemed not to have heard the yearning request of her boyfriend. “Gladiolina,” he begged again. “Untie the ribbon on your negligee.” New silence from her. And the boy, now impatient: “Come on, Gladiolina! Untie the ribbon on your negligee, or I’ll leave the room!”

She didn’t make a move. Angry, the groom left the bed, dressed and left the room. Shortly after, however, he returned repentant of her impulse. He asked with a meek voice: “Open for me, Gladiolina.” The girl didn’t open it. “Please open me up!” the boy was exasperated. The door remained closed. “Gladiolina! -the boyfriend exploded-. Open me or I’ll knock down the door!”. “Bah! -The girlfriend’s mocking voice was heard-. She Says that she is going to break down the door, and she is not even capable of untying the ribbon of a negligee!”…

In the middle of the night, Doña Jodoncia violently shook her husband, Don Martiriano, to wake him up. “You big bastard! -She told him furiously-. I dreamed that you were kissing a woman”. “But, Jodoncia,” he stammered, trembling, the wretch, “that was a dream.” “Yes, miserable worm!” snorted Mrs. Jodoncia. “But if you do that in my dreams, what won’t you do in yours!”…

Libidiano and Florilí went to the field. “What a blue sky!” she exclaimed. “How murmuring the stream! How sweet the song of the little birds! And the grass, so full of dew!” Libidiano suggested: “We put a blanket”…

By virtue – or rather by vice – of politics, Mexicans are bombarded at all hours with messages that the media must compulsorily disseminate. A foreigner who listens to all those messages on the radio or sees them on television will think that in Mexico we do nothing but politics. The parties harass us day and night with their propaganda.

It also falls on us that rulers make themselves with money from the treasury. And then we must listen and see the announcements in which the three powers boast of the activity that by law they must carry out. With that we give the impression of being an underdeveloped country. Why do we give that impression? Because we are an underdeveloped country! And we will continue to be so as long as the situation that now prevails exists, whereby politicians impose themselves on citizens and subject them to their insistent and costly propaganda. For example, a button would suffice, the largest of all: AMLO’s morning.

Don Algón, a mature and salacious executive, tells his young and beautiful secretary: “Susiflor: I saw a watch in a jewelry store that seems to have been made especially for you. It is made of gold, and the numbers are formed with small diamonds. It costs one small fortune. Tell me: if I gave you that watch, what would you give me?” She answered: “The hour”…

“Tell me, Pepito,” the kindergarten teacher asked the boy, “what is the name of the female bull?” “Tora”, answered the little one. “You are wrong,” the teacher corrected him. “The female bull is called a cow.” “No,” Pepito replied. “On Netflix I saw a movie called ‘The Telltale Footprint’.” “…

In the bathroom of the restaurant, two men met together when doing a minor need. They said to each other: “Excuse me, friend. I’m a psychiatrist, and I notice that you have a marked visual tic. It’s nothing serious, I think, but in any case you should consult an analyst to treat what can be a nervous problem without great significance”. “What a visual tic, or what a nervous problem! -the other exclaimed indignantly-. You are splashing me!”…

At the party Sir Rummy was somewhat tipsy from his frequent visits to the punch bowl. He was introduced to a girl whose cleavage revealed the fullness of her lavish pectoral charms. “I kiss your hands, beautiful young lady” -she told him with a stammering voice the lighting-. And he then added: “Of course, as a second option”… END.

LOOKOUT

By Armando SOURCES AGUIRRE.

Jean Cusset, an atheist except for the one time he saw through a large telescope, took another sip of his martini—with two olives, as always—and continued:

-Life only acquires its full meaning in the presence of death. Only if we recognize that death means something can we give life meaning. If there is nothing after death, it is because there is nothing in life either, but incoherent events, blind chance.

He looked at his Jean Cusset martini, and continued:

Suffering must also have some explanation. I don’t know her, but I know that you suffer for something, and that suffering, which is part of life, must have the same meaning as her. A great mystery encloses the suffering that I don’t know now, but that I will know some day.

“Like all humans,” Cusset said, “I too have suffered, and in the future I shall suffer equally.” Who am I so that suffering reaches all my brothers and passes by without touching me? I don’t know why you suffer, but I respect the mystery of suffering. And I only hope to be worthy of my suffering.

So said Jean Cusset. And he took the last sip of his martini. With two olives, as always.

MANGANITAS

By AFA.

“…A new oral contraceptive will be used in the United States to prevent teenage pregnancies…”.

According to what I have seen,

to avoid that evil

the best oral remedy

is in the word “No”.