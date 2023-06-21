It is not only the unsafetythe lack of medicineshe educational backgroundthe economic decisions wrong in energy, agriculture, in investments, it is much more. It is the insistence on seeing the country impoverished, impoverished, not only in economic but also social terms. is that rejection of the middle classes and to the “aspirationism”, which is actually a compliment to mediocrity, a lack of competition and a lack of ambition. Without legitimate aspirations, no society, in any area, grows and evolves, if mediocrity is imposed as the norm, we will only have mediocre results, if we see the evolution of the world as something alien and the expectations are to return to the past, to build the future it does not even reach utopia.

Let’s see it in something much more earthly. He soccer. This week after a few months at the helm of the the Mexican Futbol selection the technician was fired Diego Coccausing one of the worst speeches I’ve ever heard from a sports leader (with my pardon, and with the exception of Ana Gabriela Guevara). I don’t know if Cocca is good or not, I know that he had won two championships with him. Atlas and that he seemed like a qualified coach. I also know that the national team has been playing between bad and horrible for a long time.

The problem is not with the coach, it is with the players, managers, the lack of competition, the roots in popular culture that everything can be solved with desire, or balls, and that it is valid that 90 percent of loyalty and 10 percent of knowledge. When there is ignorancethe loyalty it ends.

We have nothing to do without a radical change in the sports model, not only before USAneither before Canada. Every time we insist more on being Central America for not wanting to be North America. The United States and Canada are preparing for the 2026 World Cup, which they will do together with Mexico, in a splendid way, in economic and sporting terms.

Your players are not only athletesare talentedthey look for them from a very young age regardless of their origins, they train them, prepare them, there is a very precise schedule of what is going to be done with them, when possible they send them to play abroad to continue their training, they plan the movements generational and they work on it, and, except for imponderables, they are not changing their strategy, coaches, players and managers all the time.

They care about competing and they know that if they compete their results will be better. And they also know that for what a business works and competition, the instinct to excel, aspirationism, well, it is fundamental. When a business is left to the inertia of past successes it ends up collapsing. That happens to our soccer.

Let’s see some of what he’s doing USA. They have already strengthened their national team very significantly and their youth, children’s and women’s leagues are fantastic. What we saw in the last game against Mexico is a demonstration of the real superiority that they already have in the area (and there are three years left for the World Cup). Now they have turned to strengthening their league, the MLSbecause they know that they need greater internal competition, involving world figures, large companies, investments and marketing.

The incorporation of Messi to MLS and what comes with it will be a remarkable transformation in the soccer business and therefore in the sport in that country. Messi not only goes to Miami as a franchise player, he also arrives with enormous participation contracts with no less than Manzana (where you will have a percentage of the views on your television channel) and with adidas (in this case with a lifetime contract), and when he decides to retire he has the possibility of buying part or all of a team and his mere presence has already brought figures and sponsors closer to the American league.

The Inter Miami account grew from one million subscribers in instagram to more than seven million in one day. The expectations about the release of Inter shirts with the name of Messi are enormous and it will be a great deal for Adidas. The price of tickets for the games increased tenfold. Messi’s arrival in the United States will transform that league and it is already a magnet for other international players to arrive. And Messi will continue playing for his country at the highest level for at least two more years. There is business for many years.

Meanwhile, Qatar (PSG and soon Manchester United), Saudi Arabia (Newcastle) and the Emirates (Manchester City) are disputing the world of soccer at the blow of billions of dollars. Not only players are disputed, but also teams and tournaments. The Messi operation is something like the reaction of companies of USA and from other countries to begin to create other poles that oppose them. Let’s not fool ourselves, from Spain to Argentina, from Germany to Brazil, they are trying to adapt to these models in order to compete in this new economic and sports world, in this case soccer.

In MexicoMeanwhile, we are still talking about whether teams can be capitalized, timeshare and how to distribute television rights, and what we have are ultra-protected players for a highly paid and non-competitive league. As a country we are in the sports business as if we were in the middle of the 20th century, when the world, or at least this part of the world that we are telling you about, already designs the future. But it is the coach’s fault… or Layún .

It may interest you: