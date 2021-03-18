Science is only free if it keeps its distance from power. If she wants to be the bailiff of the government, this is particularly noticeable in the pandemic. A guest post.

W.issenschaft provides information free of value judgments, politics decides, this is how it glorifies popular Max Weber romanticism. However, the two cannot always be so clearly differentiated from one another. Reciprocal links between expertise and politics are – as Laura Münkler impressively demonstrated in her book “Expertokratie”, published in 2020 – not an industrial accident, but rather an inherent part of the political system.

The democratic constitutional state as a child of enlightened reasoning has a great need for truth. If, for example, encroachments on fundamental rights are measured against the – now popularized – proportionality, the underlying claim is to restrict civil liberty only for rational and sufficiently weighty material reasons. When it comes to factual reasons that are scientifically verifiable, such as epidemiological, infectious or virological knowledge in the pandemic, the state fulfills the rationality expectations that are legitimately brought to it by supporting normative risk decisions with scientific arguments. Even political self-determination – in spite of the booming stupidity of the postmodern – is only possible if one accepts the politically unavailable and develops realistic control strategies. The pandemic will not go away by deconstructing corona discourses.