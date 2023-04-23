In the middle of the electoral campaign in Brazil in 2022, the now president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva had to clarify, in the face of an avalanche of misinformation, that he “did not have a pact with the devil” and that he believed in God. In a country where politics largely depends on religion, as the rise to power of Jair Bolsonaro (accompanied by Christian and evangelical movements) proved, there is no room for doubts or speculations outside of faith.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador from the campaign manifested his Adventist dedication.

In Mexico, leftist President Andrés Manuel López Obrador won the elections in alliance with the ultra-conservative Social Encounter Party (PES) and has declared his Adventist background. Besides He tries to stay close to this religious trend, even to shield himself from the Catholic Church, who lashed out against him for the murders of Jesuit priests last year. In contrast, evangelical leaders have strongly defended their much-challenged “hugs, not bullets” strategy.

In Guatemala, where there is a large percentage of the Christian-evangelical population, This has had a decisive influence, validated in 2016 with the sweeping victory of Jimmy Morales and also forcefully with the current president Alejandro Giammattei, who agrees with the most conservative positions to govern.

Proof of this is that there set March 9 as the “Day of family and life” and that it has celebrated the declaration of that country as the “pro-life capital of Latin America.” As if that were not enough, he exonerated thousands of churches from fines for non-compliance with environmental regulations.

When reviewing the political map of the continent, compelling data appears that prove how religion and specifically the evangelical phenomenon have permeated politics and not only as a close influence but also as part of the decision-making power. In recent years, the “moral agenda” in Latin America is undeniable.

But this phenomenon is not recent, since Since the 1980s and 1990s, evangelicals have actively participated in electoral processes. But they did so without consolidating a partisan force beyond the voices of the leaders or pastors during the time of vote gathering.

The Peruvian professor and researcher José Luis Pérez defines in the prologue of the book Pastors and politicians. The evangelical role in Latin American politics, three characteristics to understand these changes: “a) the notorious numerical growth of the Evangelical Churches at the cost of the Catholic decrease; b) the appearance of a group of Latin Americans who no longer have any religious affiliation, as the second growing group; and c) the positioning of evangelicals as important social actors in the region”.

The same book, published by the Konrad Adenauer Foundation, states that, unlike Europe, Latin America remains mostly religious, because “between 80 and 90% of Latin Americans call themselves Christians, Catholics or Evangelicals, and atheism is still a minority phenomenon.”

However, and especially in Brazil, it is necessary to distinguish between traditional evangelical churches and neo-pentecostals, those with the highest growth, which “differ from the first because they are more conservative and much more organized in politics,” explains Rodrigo Stumpf González, professor at the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul and PhD in Political Science.

Fertile soil

Evangelicalism is very well marketed and is filling the gaps that the Catholic Church is leaving. This marked advance inevitably influences policy

Although the Catholic religion has a strong presence in most countries, In recent years there has been a decline that would be making room for plurality. But why is evangelism so popular? From Guatemala, Pablo Rangel, professor of political science at the University of San Carlos, assures that “there is an almost omnipresent business discourse” that gives strength to these groups. “Evangelicalism is very well marketed and is filling the gaps that the Catholic Church is leaving. This marked advance inevitably influences policy.”

But not only this trend favors the growth of evangelicals. it does too the closeness they have with the popular sectors, to which the traditional parties have not been able to respond satisfactorily.

The Argentine Emilio Rodríguez, a graduate in Philosophy and a student of this subject, considers that “the very democratic system and the institutions have been discredited because when people decide to vote and elect their representatives, they do so thinking that they are going to resolve their problems.” problems, mainly poverty, but it does not happen. That is why the evangelical Churches become easily permeable in these social sectors because in the end the State is absent”

However, Rodríguez also recognizes an important rapprochement of more affluent and middle-class sectors, which adhere to the evangelical churches to counter some movements that they reject, such as feminist positions and pro abortion, the LGBTI agenda and climate change, among others.

Evangelicals have managed to plow fertile ground by taking advantage of the disenchantment and responding with attention and help to these sectors. In return, they have obtained popular support that has made them aware of their influence on the public agenda. And the politicians have understood that there is an effervescent voting power there.

Polarization

They are religions of the status quo that expect nothing to change and that polarizes a lot, especially with the new generations.

Coming to power with the decisive support of one or several sectors commits to agreeing with its principles. AND in the case of evangelical churches, they promote conservative discourses that give rise to the growth of polarizationby introducing into politics religious factors that favor intolerance (on issues of women’s rights and sexual diversity) and degrade the democratic debate.

Indeed, as Rodríguez reflects, “There is a contrast between an ultra-conservative discourse and a liberal and democratic one. At some point the churches are not so supportive of democracy and what they promote is a clearly anti-rights agenda. They are religions of status quo who hope that nothing changes and that polarizes a lot, especially with the new generations ”.

But beyond the discourse, evangelical fundamentalists are influencing decision-making in the case, for example, that from their parliamentary majorities support or approve laws that diminish or do not recognize the rights of some groups for religious reasons. “When faith is involved with the law, one goes on to determine that the public norms have to do with a certain group and therefore those who do not think alike are removed from the law and that is a danger for a large part of the constitutions Latin Americans, who consider that the State is secular”, explains Dr. Stumpf. Although he also clarifies: “I don’t think it is an imminent risk, but it is a possible risk.”

President Alejandro Giammattei conceives a State from a religious vision.

However, in Guatemala there are several signs that civil society organizations and analysts consider an “anti-rights strategy of the State.” Over there, the Giammattei government proclaims the rejection of non-conventional families, the ban on gay marriage and has been indifferent to a law that increases the penalties for women who abort.

In that country, as Professor Rangel says, there are established youth groups that function under the premise of dismantle any pro-diversity mobilization and manage a conservative discourse. “Christianity and homosexuality are seen here as something that cannot be united (…) There is a double standard and a completely theological state in Guatemala.”

Although they did not consolidate a party proposal with greater impact or scope, Evangelical Churches have successfully established a “moral agenda” or at least the debate around it, and they have more followers every day. These groups are no longer observers or casual collaborators in the Latin American political arena. In many cases, they are decisive, with the risks involved in mixing religious faith with political and social debate.

fabiola chambi

CONNECTS (**)

Member of the Editorial Board of Connectas. Journalist. She is the Bolivian correspondent for the Voice of America (Washington), coordinator of the MediaLab at the Foundation for Journalism and a university professor.

(**) Connectas is a nonprofit journalistic initiative that promotes the production, exchange, training, and dissemination of information on key issues for the development of the Americas.

