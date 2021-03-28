W.if he ignores such a request, he must be sure of his position of power, very sure indeed. On March 22, the city council of Kaiserslautern demanded by a four-fifths majority that the demolition of a key building by the important architect and city chief building director Hermann Hussong be suspended for a few weeks. This should buy time to examine how it could possibly be saved. But the demolition work on the so-called column building of the Red Cross continued unimpressed on behalf of the investors who want to build large new buildings with apartments there. First craftsmen removed individual more valuable sandstone elements from the facade of the building, then the heating was dismantled, and on Friday excavators tore down the attic. In short, the Kolonnenhaus – a remarkable combination of Heimatstil and New Objectivity – is a ruin and it is now almost impossible to save. “Create facts” is what they say.

From a purely legal point of view, there is nothing wrong with the procedure at first glance, a demolition permit is available. The fact that it is still a scandal is due to the political dimension of the case. President of the DRK in Kaiserslautern, which appears as a co-investor in the new buildings on its site, is Lord Mayor Klaus Weichel (SPD). And in his political office he is the head of administration and thus of the lower monument protection authority. The latter, in turn, failed to ensure that the unquestionably monumental Hussong building was included in the list of monuments, and it did not act later, although a glance at the building or, alternatively, in the building files would have been enough to identify it as a Hussong to identify.

The city parliament, left uninformed, waved a development plan through in 2016 for an extremely dense and therefore lucrative use of the property, which required the demolition of the Hussong building. It was not until the intervention of the architectural historian Matthias Schirren from the Technical University of Kaiserslautern that the general awareness of the threat of architectural loss was recently raised. A week ago, the coalition of the CDU, the Greens and the Free Voters then demanded a reassessment of the situation in the city council, and the left also joined the majority in an unusual solidarity campaign.

The German Red Cross remains unimpressed

This was done in a thoroughly constructive spirit, it was announced that they only wanted to prevent the demolition in the event that a reasonable replacement solution could be found in a reasonable time. So the idea arose of adding a youth center to the column and, in return, of offering the previous area to the investors for development. The municipal housing company signaled that they wanted to use part of the space for a Hussong exhibition.

When it became apparent in the course of the past week that the mayor, the DRK and its co-investors did not want to get involved in such considerations, but rather continued the demolition, the five factions united in this matter increased the pressure on Thursday. In a joint press conference, Tobias Wiesemann, chairman of the Greens parliamentary group, stated that he wanted to reopen the development plan procedure for the DRK property. And the CDU parliamentary group chairman Michael Littig indicated that in the event that the column structure was demolished without further ado, he would put his energy into clarifying the background to the business relationships between the mayor-president and the co-investors and their environment. They were unimpressed, as the continuation of the demolition work on Friday showed.

The developer FK Horn also belongs to the investor group, which operates under the name Innovative Wohnbau. And that affects the building culture dimension of the case. The company, which is remarkably frequent in Kaiserslautern, stands for depressing crate architecture without any sense of urban planning. The development of the DRK area fits in seamlessly; only that it is not a settlement on the outskirts, but a developed quarter from the turn of the nineteenth to the twentieth century.

So there was more than one occasion for the demonstration, for which a large crowd of citizens gathered in front of the column house on Sunday. Will this accumulation still shake the city leader’s remarkable indolence? Finally, there were also social democratic city council members who had previously been the mayor, but who are just as irritated by his ruthless approach as many citizens. Obviously there is a lot to be worked on in Kaiserlautern.