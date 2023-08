Boris Johnson served as British Prime Minister from 2019 to 2022. Johnson was a chaotic personality whose mind changed all the time, says author-journalist Ian Dunt. Johnson’s personality created cultural problems that quickly exposed the structural problems of the political system.

British politics is based on macho, where self-confidence trumps expertise, says author-journalist Ian Dunt.

London

Are you british macho?

Is your confidence high and unwavering? Do you point with a glove at all criticism? Is listening to others overrated for you? Are you able to make quick decisions without worrying too much about whether your decisions are right or wrong?