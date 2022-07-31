Politics | Aki Lindén became prime minister this week from 17th place and proudly said that he had commented on 30 different issues – But could I get an answer to one more issue?

Aki Lindén has commented on just about anything this week, so maybe he could still answer one question from political reporter Marko Junkkari.

Family- and Minister of Basic Services Aki Lindén (sd) has been acting as the Prime Minister’s deputy this week, when Sanna Marin (sd) is on summer vacation.

Lindén has taken all the joy out of his momentary dominant position.

He said on Thursday on Facebook, that he has been “actively cooperating” with the media this week. Lindén said that he had commented on almost 30 different topics in different media.

The deputy prime minister has commented on, among other things, lead shot and bullets, the price of gasoline, drug use rooms, the shortage of nurses, care queues, income support, corona, visas for Russian tourists and the Genome Act.

And there were more requests from the media, but Lindén hasn’t had time to give any more interviews.

And that’s not all.

This week, Lindén has also been on duty closely on social media, where he has posted his views, especially about newspaper advertisements of private health service companies. Health services should not be Lindén by to market in a way that creates a need in the consumer to use more health services.

In addition, he has commented on Twitter, among other things, about the decline in the birth rate and the increase in life expectancy of Finns.

Prime minister The official deputy of Sanna Marin (sd) is the Minister of Finance Annika Saarikko (center). But since Saarikko is also on vacation this week, the placement shift moved forward in order according to ministerial age.

Aki Lindén is only at number 17 on the ranking list. But since all the other ministers are on vacation, he got to work on ranking this week.

Saarikko will return to work tomorrow, Monday, and will therefore be the prime minister’s deputy next week. Today, Sunday, however, Lindén is still in power.

So Lindén has many hours to comment on things today. He has not yet had time to say anything about, for example, the electricity price ceiling, the reform of the YEL Act or the current state of Finnish javelin throwing.

Quite it would really be interesting to hear Aki Lindén’s view on an issue directly related to his own portfolio of Minister of Family and Basic Services.

At the beginning of the summer, the government brought a bill to the parliament on the establishment of the Genome Center, and it is planned to start processing it in the fall. The show has attracted exceptionally strong criticism so from the Legislative Drafting Evaluation Council like a genius from experts. A large part of the top researchers in the field are of the opinion that the Genomikeskus is pointless and even harmful. In their opinion, there would be a more reasonable use for the millions.

Most recently, the unnecessaryness of the Genomikeskus was highlighted in an article published in Helsingin Sanomat at the beginning of July in an opinion piece Professor of molecular genetics at the Karolinska Institute Juha Kere and chief physician of hereditary medicine at Oulu University Hospital Jukka Moilanen.

Aki Lindén commented on the Genome Act last week for MTV3. In the interview, Lindén stated that the Genome Center will not necessarily have a register to collect information about Finns’ inheritance. His position on the establishment of the registry is said to be open.

But the registry is actually already the next step after the establishment of the Genome Center. That is, the center that leading genetic researchers consider useless.

Lindé seemed to take the founding of the genome center for granted. Despite the fact that it is still very unclear why the center is needed at all.

Honorable Deputy Prime Minister Aki Lindén, I hope your “lively cooperation” with the media continues today. This would be the 31st comment request.

It would be good to hear genuine reasons for why the government is forcefully pushing through this Genome Center, which experts in the field oppose.