Politics | A recent dissertation reveals: A lot of mistrust between politicians and civil servants

According to Mervi Katainen’s dissertation, the negative effects of mistrust are the slowing down of decision-making processes, the deterioration of the quality of preparation and the increase of costs.

Fresh according to the dissertation, there is a lot of harmful mistrust between politicians and civil servants.

Mistrust goes both ways. Politicians feel mistrust towards civil servants, and correspondingly, civil servants feel distrust towards politicians.

The master’s degree in political science has completed the dissertation Mervi Katainen. He is also known as the former prime minister Jyrki Katainen (kok) as a spouse.

The PhD study conducted at the University of Helsinki shows that mistrust between politicians and civil servants is a significant phenomenon, even though there is significantly more trust than mistrust between politicians and civil servants.

Politicians and the phenomenon between civil servants is perceived to have grown in the 21st century, the dissertation’s announcement states.

Distrust in the municipalities has been present, for example, in connection with the dismissal processes of numerous municipal managers.

At the state level, there is a discussion on the topic, especially when preparing major structural reforms.

During the preparation of the dissertation, it became clear that distrust between politicians and civil servants has not been studied much before.

I’m cutting according to the results, mistrust can occur in all stages of the decision-making process, but the preparation phase is the most critical in terms of the emergence and occurrence of mistrust.

“There are large differences in the occurrence of mistrust depending on the organization, and mistrust is strongly related to the established operating cultures and operating methods of organizations,” says Katainen in the announcement of the dissertation.

Distrust is caused, for example, by doubts about the correctness of information.

According to the study, there are many different reasons for mistrust between politicians and civil servants, such as doubts about the correctness and objectivity of information, fear of information leaks, mixing of roles between politicians and civil servants, ambiguities in power relations and personal chemistry problems.

The argument according to the negative effects of mistrust are the slowing down of decision-making processes, the deterioration of the quality of preparation and the increase of costs. In addition, a bad atmosphere and mistrust between operators weaken work well-being.

“On the other hand, mistrust plays an important role in maintaining the balance of power between actors and ensuring the functionality of the system,” adds Katainen.

In the more than 300-page dissertation, examples of mistrust between politicians and civil servants are used, among others Juhani Tervalan resign as Director General of the Finnish Transport Agency, Minister of Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto (vihr) and the trust between ministers and officials of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health in the exceptional circumstances of the coronavirus.

The dissertation also examines the dismissal processes of municipal managers from the 1990s until 2022.

Dissertation based on this, the most important ways to reduce mistrust between politicians and civil servants are to increase openness and interaction and to clarify the roles and authority relations between politicians and civil servants.

“With my research, I want to spark a discussion about mistrust between politicians and civil servants and the effects of mistrust on the functionality of the political decision-making system. I believe that recognizing the phenomenon and understanding the causes and effects are prerequisites for being able to tackle mistrust,” says Katainen.

Juniper defended his thesis on December 8 at the Faculty of Political Science of the University of Helsinki Distrust between politicians and civil servants in Finland – occurrence, causes and effects. The opponent was a professor emeritus Ari Salminenfrom the University of Vaasa, and served as a custodian Tero Erkkilä.