The White House is concerned about the support of the European allies of the United States of the sanctions imposed on the Russian Federation, against the backdrop of problems in the economy in Europe, the newspaper reports. Politicoreferring to high-ranking representatives of the Washington administration.

The material says that US officials working in Europe have recently increasingly turned to colleagues in Washington with the fact that “some countries whose population supports Russia are becoming increasingly angry because of the sanctions and accuse the US of rising prices.” Against this background, the States are concerned that in Europe they may think about ending sanctions due to public condemnation.

“These concerns have sparked a flurry of phone calls between key US officials in the administration about how to get European leaders to stick to the American strategy,” the paper said.

One of Politico’s interlocutors pointed out that “there are no changes” at the moment. He called the current situation precarious.

As the Global Times noted on November 1, the EU is beginning to realize that the United States is sacrificing its allies to achieve its own geopolitical goals, revealing its true colors in these actions.

On October 29, protests were held in Italy against anti-Russian sanctions, arms supplies to Ukraine and NATO membership.

On October 25, thousands of Germans took to the streets. They protested against the consequences of the Ukrainian crisis, namely against high energy prices and federal government politicians. More than 7,000 people came out to protest.

On October 13, the Global Times published an article stating that the EU is becoming more and more concerned about the economic policy pursued by the United States. Germany, France and the European Union as a whole began to publicly declare this, the observer wrote.

On October 2, the Exxpress newspaper reported an increase in the number of Austrians who want to return to neutrality regarding the conflict in Ukraine. With such a demand, the initiative “Return to Neutrality” addressed with an open letter to the federal government of the country. In a few days, this letter was signed by 39,477 Austrians.

In Europe, energy and food prices are skyrocketing after the imposition of sanctions against the Russian Federation due to the special operation carried out by Moscow since February 24 to protect the Donbass. Russia took this step due to the aggravated situation in the LDNR against the backdrop of increased shelling by the military of Ukraine.

