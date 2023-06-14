Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Valeriy Zaluzhny could lead the commission of sabotage on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 (SP) gas pipelines. The newspaper reported Politico June 13th.

According to the publication, a small team of divers on a sailboat participated in the operation. At the same time, it is noted that they were originally going to blow up the pipelines back in June 2022, but then the plan of the Armed Forces of Ukraine did not materialize.

According to the Netherlands Broadcasting Corporation (NOS), the CIA urged not to blow up the Nord Stream after a warning from the Netherlands Military Intelligence Service (MIVD) about Kyiv’s plans. At the same time, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky should not have known anything about the impending sabotage, the source added.

Earlier on the same day, it became known that Washington in the summer of 2022 warned Kyiv against committing sabotage at Nord Stream. Thus, the US government issued a warning to the Kyiv authorities. It sounded “a few months” before the attack.

On June 10, the Belgian media reported that the US CIA, some time after the explosions of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, notified Belgium of the “alleged role of Ukraine” in the attack. At the same time, a representative of the Belgian Ministry of Defense refused to comment on this to the media.

After that, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, ridiculed the reports of the Belgian media.

According to the results of an investigation by American journalist Seymour Hersh, published in early February, the United States was involved in explosions on gas pipelines. Hersh claims that the gas pipelines were mined by American divers during the Baltops exercise in the Baltic Sea back in June last year, and the Norwegians activated the explosives.

Leaks in gas pipelines were discovered in September 2022. The representative of the seismic center of Sweden, Bjorn Lund, said that two powerful underwater explosions were registered in the area of ​​​​leaks in pipelines at the time of the emergency. After that, traces of explosives were found at the crash site.

Moscow called the incident an act of international terrorism, and also indicated that they did not consider it objective to conduct an investigation into the incident without the participation of specialists from Russia.