Stockpiles of weapons in Western countries are rapidly declining due to continued supplies to Ukraine. This was reported by the newspaper on November 23 Politico.

The West is looking for ways to ramp up production of anti-tank weapons and new air defenses and is diving into reserves of artillery ammunition as Ukrainians fire 5,000 to 6,000 rounds a day at entrenched Russian positions in the south.

The material notes that the defense industry in Europe has not yet managed to increase its capacity and hire new workers. This, according to the newspaper, caused serious concern during the last NATO summit in Brussels in October.

On November 21, the American newspaper The Washington Post reported, citing a military official from NATO, that the US and the EU were thinking about the risk of being left without weapons due to supplies to Ukraine. According to the source, Western countries have transferred a huge amount of weapons and equipment to Kyiv, and solving the problem of a shortage of military equipment requires long-term and strategic action.

On the same day, former MEP Florian Filippo warned of the deplorable consequences of the “crazy supply” of weapons to Kyiv. He said that Paris is supplying Kyiv with weapons, but ignores the needs of its own army and added that military assistance to Kyiv only exacerbates the crisis.

On November 17, Foreign Policy magazine reported on NATO’s concern about further arms shipments to Ukraine. As reported, NATO is discussing how to support members of the organization if their stockpiles of weapons fall below the level required to fulfill defense obligations under the North Atlantic Treaty.

Prior to this, on November 15, the head of the EU foreign policy service, Josep Borrell, said that by 2025 the EU countries need to additionally allocate € 70 billion for defense. He also made a statement that the EU rapid reaction force of up to 5 thousand people should be created and ready to deploy in 2023.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of a Russian special operation to protect Donbass. Its beginning was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation due to the shelling of Ukrainian troops.

