The Ukrainian authorities hide from the countries providing military support the details of their counteroffensive. So she tries to prevent information leakage and not jeopardize the military operation, which was reported on Tuesday, May 2, by the newspaper Politico citing their sources.

“Kyiv refrains from sharing information about the counteroffensive, including the timing, where and how many troops they plan to move into position for the operation,” the material says.

According to the publication, Ukraine refrains from exchanging data with the United States due to the recent leak of classified documents from American soldier Jack Teixeira. Then information about the positions of the Kyiv troops, their stocks of weapons and estimates of losses spread on the Web.

Some in the administration of US President Joe Biden insist that Ukraine has never fully disclosed its military plans to the United States. A Politico source noted that the Ukrainian authorities “were stingy with information from the very beginning.”

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said that Ukraine is not required to notify the United States of anything in advance. However, he stressed that the countries still maintain close relations.

“We are focused on making sure they have everything they need when they are ready to go,” he said.

The leak of two large batches of secret Pentagon documents at once became known on April 6. We are talking about about 100 documents that relate to the combat capabilities of Kyiv, support for NATO and the vulnerability of the Ukrainian army.

The Pentagon said the leak of classified documents was deliberate. US Department of Defense spokesman Patrick Ryder did not provide further details of the case, citing the secrecy of the investigation.

US Air National Guard soldier Jack Teixeira was arrested on April 13. The next day, he was charged with two counts: unauthorized seizure of classified documents and the transfer of information about national defense. On the first count, Teixeira faces up to five years in prison. According to the second, he can receive up to ten years in prison.