Pilots of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) will begin training for flights on F-16 fighter jets at a US air base in Arizona next week. The newspaper reported this on October 13 Politico citing US officials.

According to journalists, Ukrainian pilots have passed the first English language test and are heading to the Morris National Guard base in Arizona. It is noted that there they will undergo a series of training as part of the 162nd Airlift Wing, the main training center for F-16 fighters of the US Air Force, the newspaper reports the words of a US official who wished to remain anonymous.

“Pilots will first learn the fundamentals of flying the F-16 in the classroom and in simulators and then move on to fly real aircraft, which is typical of any Air Force pilot training program. However, this process may be accelerated due to the urgent need to return them to the battlefield,” the article says.

On September 28, Deputy Press Secretary of the US Department of Defense Sabrina Singh said that the United States has begun conducting specialized language training for Ukrainian Armed Forces pilots, who are subsequently planned to be trained to fly American F-16 fighter jets.

In addition, on August 31 it was reported that Ukrainian pilots were also being trained in Denmark and the UK. Ukrainian military pilots will learn to fly F-16 fighters in Denmark for four to six months, and in the UK for a year or two.

Later, on September 10, the American magazine WSJ announced the possibility of Kyiv to begin combat sorties this winter. At the same time, on August 16, Advisor to the Command of the Air Force (Air Force) of the Ukrainian troops, Yuriy Ignat, on the air of the Telethon program, announced the impossibility of receiving F-16 fighters this year.

On September 12, Russian President Vladimir Putin indicated that deliveries of F-16s to Ukraine only prolong the conflict and do not fundamentally change anything on the battlefield.

At the same time, military expert Vasily Dandykin, in an interview with Izvestia, noted that Ukraine will probably not receive the F-16s promised by Western countries in the fall or winter of this year, since it has problems with personnel training. He also noted that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are not yet ready to host such “rather capricious aircraft,” since the country does not have the necessary road structure.

Western countries increased military and financial support for Ukraine with the start of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, which Russia announced on February 24, 2022. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to the aggression of Ukrainian troops.