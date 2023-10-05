Ukrainian officials were very alarmed by the resignation of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Ukrainian officials worry that with McCarthy gone, all future US aid to Ukraine could be in jeopardy, the newspaper reported on October 4. Politico.

According to Verkhovna Rada deputy Ivan Klympush-Tsintsadze, McCarthy’s resignation is nothing more than a “catastrophe” from which Ukraine is “going crazy.”

“There is nothing good in this, we have simply become hostages of their (the Americans. – Ed.) internal politics,” said Verkhovna Rada deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

At the same time, as the authors of the materials note, in public statements Ukrainian officials try to downplay the significance of the American political crisis, but in private conversations fear reigns among them.

The post of head of the US House of Representatives became vacant on October 3, after congressmen voted to remove Speaker Kevin McCarthy for the first time in US history. The reason for this was the resignation of his colleague Matt Gaetz, who on October 2 accused McCarthy of lying to Congress and US President Joe Biden in connection with the decision to finance the government.

On the same day, the coordinator for strategic communications at the National Security Council (NSC) of the White House, John Kirby, said that the United States would have enough funds to provide assistance to Ukraine for about a couple of months if Congress did not allocate new ones.

On October 4, the candidate for Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Republican Jim Jordan, spoke out against providing assistance to Ukraine. The Republican noted that financial support for Kyiv is not a priority for him or for most Americans. Therefore, according to him, if he is elected Speaker of the House, he will strongly oppose the release of a new aid package.

Western countries have increased military and financial support for Kiev against the backdrop of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022 after the situation in the region worsened due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.