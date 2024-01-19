The current President of the European Commission (EC), Ursula von der Leyen, is preparing to run for a second five-year leadership term. This opinion was shared by two anonymous officials with the Politico newspaper.

“She is going to participate in the election campaign,” the publication quotes one of the officials familiar with von der Leyen’s plans.

It is noted that the official’s supporters recommend that she announce her plans as soon as possible and start an election campaign.

Journalists believe that the rush is related to the announcement by EU Commissioner for Employment and Social Rights Nicholas Schmit to run for the center-left European Socialists party.

“This announcement this week has put pressure on the former German Defense Minister [фон дер Ляйен]so that she lifts the curtain on her plans for re-election,” the material says.

According to the newspaper's interlocutors, von der Leyen will announce her intentions after she is supported by her “native” German party, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU). To become a leading candidate, she will need the support of two non-German parties. For example, officials note, the Polish “Civic Platform” and the Greek “New Democracy”.

Earlier in the day, during a press conference in Sweden, Ursula von der Leyen avoided a precise answer to the question regarding her second term in office. She replied that all candidate applications can be accepted until February 21. At the same meeting, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo expressed their support for her.

A day earlier Politico citing sources, she wrote that the European People's Party, represented by von der Leyen, was completing work on the party manifesto. The draft manifesto calls for tripling the European Union's (EU) external border forces, scrapping plans to ban internal combustion engines by 2035 and upholding “Christian values”.

Earlier in October, Natalia Eremina, a professor at the Department of European Studies at the Faculty of International Relations at St. Petersburg State University, confirmed the growing dissatisfaction in the EU with von der Leyen’s policies. Eremina admitted that dissatisfaction with the policies of the head of the EC may also be caused by Brussels’ position regarding China and sanctions policy.