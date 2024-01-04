Washington is developing plans in case the Palestinian-Israeli conflict escalates into a new war in the Middle East. As the publication reported on January 4 Politico, this could threaten the re-election of current US President Joe Biden for a new term.

“The escalation could leave President Joe Biden more embroiled in the Middle East as the 2024 presidential campaign season heats up and his campaign demands a domestic focus,” the paper said.

According to Politico's interlocutors, internal discussions are underway regarding the United States entering into an armed conflict. Thus, the military is developing plans for retaliatory strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen. Now they are attacking commercial ships in the Red Sea. In addition, decisions are being prepared to repel attacks on the United States from pro-Iranian groups in Iraq and Syria.

At the moment, according to the publication, Joe Biden himself is more focused on domestic policy to implement voters’ requests on issues of the economy, abortion rights and others.

On January 4, Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder assured during a briefing that Washington does not want war with Tehran, but will not allow the security of its forces in the Middle East to be jeopardized.

The day before, on January 3, the former commander-in-chief of NATO Armed Forces in Europe and retired US Navy Admiral James Stavridis, in an article for Bloomberg, said that the US authorities took measures against the Iranian-backed Yemeni Houthis, but they did not stop attacks, therefore, the American side should consider several escalation options with higher stakes, including strikes on Iranian targets.

At the same time, member of the US House of Representatives, Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene, announced that Biden's impeachment proceedings would begin in 2024.

Earlier, on January 2, a survey by The Washington Post and the University of Maryland showed that more than a third of Americans believe that Biden’s election as president was not legitimate.

On December 31, the Financial Times wrote that only 39% of Americans approve of Biden. It is noted that, despite his successes in the economy, he will have a hard time in the elections with low ratings.

80-year-old Joe Biden is the oldest president in US history, and his health regularly becomes a cause for discussion and concern among citizens. His strange behavior and frequent mistakes cause many Americans to question his mental health. The politician repeatedly confused the names of countries and stumbled when boarding a plane.