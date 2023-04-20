The dispute between France and Poland has complicated the process of negotiations on the purchase of ammunition by the European Union for Ukraine. On Wednesday, April 19, citing sources familiar with the situation, reports Politico.

The conflict flared up because of the position of France, according to which it is possible to conclude contracts for the purchase of ammunition only with companies from the European Union. Representatives of some other members of the bloc, including Poland, also believe that it is necessary to include companies from countries such as the US and the UK in the list.

According to the newspaper, the French ambassador to the EU accused his Polish counterpart of publicly reproaching Paris for obstructing the final deal. The Polish ambassador, in turn, retorted, pointing out that the position of France only hindered the negotiations.

Sweden, which chairs the EU Council, tried to put an end to the dispute by proposing an updated text of the agreement.

The compromise document limited upcoming contracts to “economic operators established in the union and Norway” but included a line that the directive should not set a precedent, the paper said.

Negotiations are likely to continue next week.

On March 20, EU countries approved a plan to transfer 1 million artillery shells to Ukraine in the next 12 months. As the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, noted, the plan consists of three steps: €1 billion will go to immediate supplies, €1 billion to joint purchases, and the creation of a commission to sharply increase military production capabilities.

On February 10, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that the EU countries could not agree on joint purchases of ammunition for Ukrainian nationalists. He said that there was no positive reaction from some countries to the offer of ammunition supplies.

Moscow has repeatedly condemned the supply of arms to Kyiv. So, in mid-January, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that a new round of supplies to Ukraine of more advanced military equipment could “only drag out the whole story.”

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the background of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, which the Russian authorities announced on February 24, 2022 amid the aggravation of the situation in the region due to Ukrainian shelling.