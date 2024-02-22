American President Joe Biden supports the candidacy of acting Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte for the post of next NATO Secretary General, the newspaper reported on February 21 Politico with reference to an American official.

Biden's support is likely to force more allies to accept Rutte's candidacy after months of competition between him and other European leaders for the job, the newspaper writes.

Earlier on Wednesday, the newspaper reported that two-thirds of NATO countries support Rutte as a contender to lead the military alliance. The term of office of the current head of NATO Jens Stoltenberg, who has led the military-political bloc since 2014, ends in October, adds “Gazeta.Ru”.

Pressure to confirm Mark Rutte as secretary general is intensifying ahead of the July NATO summit in Washington to mark the 75th anniversary of the North Atlantic Alliance.

On February 17, the newspaper Welt am Sonntag, citing sources in the diplomatic circles of the European Union, reported that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz did not allow the nomination of the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, as a candidate for the post of NATO Secretary General. According to Scholz, von der Leyen is too critical of the Russian Federation, and this could become a “negative moment.”

On November 28, 2023, the France24 television channel, citing sources in diplomatic circles, named Rutte as the leader among contenders for the position of the next head of NATO. Thus, they indicated that Rutte heads the list of possible candidates, bypassing Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and Latvian Foreign Minister Krisjanis Karins.

In July 2023, von der Leyen was named in the UK as the most suitable candidate for the post of NATO Secretary General. It has forged strong ties in recent years, strengthening transatlantic contacts on China, Ukraine and climate issues.