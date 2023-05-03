Europe is facing a drought this summer and related conflicts due to the inability to provide the entire population with access to water. The newspaper wrote about it Politico.

A study by the Graz University of Technology using satellite data this year confirmed that Europe has been suffering from severe drought since 2018, according to the authors of the article. It is noted that as a result of rising temperatures, the European continent “is entering a dangerous cycle when access to water resources becomes increasingly unreliable.”

“A few years ago I would say that we have enough water in Europe. Now it looks like we may run into problems,” said Torsten Mayer-Gürr, lead author of the satellite study, quoted in the article.

The authors of the material point out that more and more European countries are facing the problem of water shortage.

“As of April, more than a quarter of the continent is suffering from drought, and many countries are bracing for a repeat – or worse – of last year’s dry summer, when drought depleted Europe’s surface and underground reservoirs,” the April 28 report notes.

“The drought will be one of the central political and territorial debates in the country in the coming years,” said Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. The conflict over water has already sparked clashes in France, where several villages can no longer provide their residents with tap water, the authors note. Serious problems are also observed in Italy, where, as the article points out, the largest river is already at such a low water level as in June last year.

“The management of water resources and the decision of who gets access to it is becoming a political issue across the continent,” the authors of the article summed up.

Prior to this, on April 27, the French newspaper 20 Minutes reported that water shortages await the Eastern Pyrenees this summer due to a record drought. The prefect of the department, Rodrigue Fersi, noted that April was the driest since 1959. The Eastern Pyrenees has not experienced heavy rain for over a year. According to the representative of the Association of Mayors of the Department, Jean-Paul Bille, agriculture is currently on the verge of a crisis. Now the water supply is now limited by 70%.

Earlier in the month, it was reported that about 60% of Spanish agricultural land was affected by drought, leaving more than 3.5 million hectares of grain crops unusable. Farmers note that the country’s agricultural sector has been trying to survive for more than a year. First, the industry was affected by restrictions during the months of the coronavirus pandemic, then by rising inflation, and now by drought.

According to the Association of Farmers and Livestock Breeders, the wheat and barley crops are completely spoiled, including in the provinces of Andalusia, Extremadura, Castile-La Mancha and Murcia,

In January, it was also reported about the impending environmental disaster in Europe. Experts predict that the drought will harm agriculture and lead to serious energy shortages. According to experts, acute water shortages were felt in Central Europe in the summer months of 2018 and 2019.