Politico named Zelensky “Dreamer No. 1” in the 2023 ranking

Edition Politico named the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky “Dreamer of the Year”, such a statement was made at the presentation of the rating.

Previously, the publication created intrigue with the ranking of the most influential politicians of 2023, publishing all the top leaders, except for first place. We are talking about the nomination “Act No. 1” among European leaders. Fifth place was taken by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, fourth place by the head of the office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Ermak, third by French leader Emmanuel Macron, and second by the head of the European Commission (EC) Ursula von der Leyen.

Earlier it was reported that Kyiv is considering the possibility of holding presidential elections in Ukraine in 2024 in order to stop the fall in Vladimir Zelensky’s rating. Sources noted that no one in Ukraine is as popular as Zelensky.