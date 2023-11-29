American newspaper Politico called the leader of the opposition in Poland, former Prime Minister of the country Donald Tusk, the most influential person in Europe. The annual shortlist of the 28 most influential European people was published on the publication’s website on Tuesday, November 28.

“Now, after eight years of rule [экс-президента Польши Леха] Kaczynski, the country is on the threshold of a new Tusk era, and the winds of change are blowing again,” the newspaper writes.

The publication also called the leader of the Polish opposition the hope of centrists across the European continent, who “watch in despair as populist forces move from the fringes into government.”

In October, the parliamentary elections in Poland were won by the Law and Justice party with a result of 35.38%. Also, the opposition parties Civic Platform, Third Way and New Left, which entered the new parliament, signed a coalition agreement.

On November 13, Polish President Andrzej Duda appointed Mateusz Morawiecki, who had headed the republic’s Cabinet of Ministers since 2017, to the post of Prime Minister. In addition, he instructed the new prime minister to form a government.

Duda’s move to provide a mandate to form a government to Morawiecki, many experts, in a conversation with Izvestia on November 15, considered an attempt by the head of state to delay the inevitable rise to power of Tusk, whose party showed good results in the elections.

On November 27, the swearing-in ceremony of the Morawiecki government took place in Poland. In total, the new composition includes 17 ministers, eight of whom are women.