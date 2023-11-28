Politico named Nabiullina the main “destroyer” in the 2023 ranking

Edition Politico called the head of the Central Bank (CB) of Russia Elvira Nabiullina the main “destroyer” of 2023 for her contribution to strengthening the Russian economy.

During the presentation of the rating, it was noted that “over the decade that Nabiullina spent at the helm of the Central Bank of Russia, tight monetary policy has repeatedly saved the ruble.”

Also, the newspaper writes, thanks to the policy, the regulator “managed to prevent the consequences of unprecedented Western sanctions.”

Earlier it became known that Politico named Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky the main “Dreamer of the Year.”

Prior to this, the publication created intrigue with the ranking of the most influential politicians of 2023, publishing all the top leaders, except for first place. We are talking about the nomination “Act No. 1” among European leaders.