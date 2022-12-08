Almost 170 Russian organizations producing products for the military-industrial complex will be included in the new package of EU sanctions. This was reported by the newspaper on December 8 Politico.

The package aims to stifle the “development of Russian industrial capabilities” with an expanded list of 169 organizations providing goods “that can contribute to the technological development of the Russian defense and security sector,” the article says.

Also, according to the publication, the EU wants to expand the list of sanctioned products for use in the aviation and space industry, including aircraft engines and their parts, laptops, hard drives, cameras, lenses, drone motors, chemical and biological equipment and electronic components.

Earlier in the day, European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer said proposals for a ninth round of sanctions against Russia had been passed on to representatives of EU member states.

Also on December 8, information appeared that Hungary opposed the ninth package of EU sanctions against the Russian Federation. She also does not agree with the initiative to increase the size of the EU fund, from which arms supplies to Ukraine and other states are financed.

The day before, the European Commission officially presented the ninth package of sanctions against the Russian Federation, which included three banks, about 200 people, four TV channels, as well as a ban on investment in the mining sector. The enterprises of the military-industrial complex also fell under the sanctions.

Moscow, in turn, has repeatedly stated about the self-destructive consequences of sanctions for Europe. So, on November 16, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov noted that the sanctions imposed on the Russian Federation could lead to an economic recession in Europe.

The eighth package of anti-Russian sanctions was introduced by the European Union on October 6. It implies a ban on the transportation of oil from the Russian Federation at a price higher than the established ceiling by sea from December, oil products – from February. The ban on the import and export of goods has also been expanded, including steel products, machinery, chemicals, plastics, and cigarettes.

Western countries have stepped up sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation after a special operation launched by Moscow to protect the civilian population of Donbass. It began after the aggravation of the situation in the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

