The newspaper quoted a Western official and two other people familiar with the discussions as saying that “the White House is close to finalizing a plan to ease some restrictions on how Ukraine can use weapons donated by the United States, and to better protect itself from Russian missiles.”

One participant in the discussions said the talks were taking place in secret among a small group of officials inside the White House.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned the United States last week not to joke about Russia’s “red lines.”

Lavrov’s statements came in response to a question about the possibility of delivering long-range American missiles to Ukraine.

Lavrov said that Washington has lost the sense of mutual deterrence that has supported the security balance between Moscow and Washington since the Cold War, and this is dangerous.

“I wouldn’t be surprised by anything, the Americans have already crossed the threshold they set for themselves. They have been provoked, and Zelensky, of course, sees this and benefits from it,” Lavrov told Russian television.

“But they have to understand that they are joking about our red lines here. They should not be joking about our red lines,” he concluded.