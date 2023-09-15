Passing through the Darién, the inhospitable jungle that divides Colombia and Panama, has become a lucrative business which benefits not only smugglers in the area but also politicians, businessmen and elected leaders in the region.

This was reported this Thursday by The New York Times in a report carried out by journalists from the American newspaper who went into the Darién and the towns neighboring the jungle to record the migratory crisis that is being experienced in this area.

And the official figures assure that At least 350,841 migrants, most of them Venezuelans, have crossed the Darién so far this year. A historic figure that exceeds the 248,000 migrants who crossed that jungle in 2022.

President Gustavo Petro, in fact, told the aforementioned newspaper that this year the number of migrants crossing the jungle could reach 500,000 people, while, the president assures, in 2024 it could grow to one million migrants.

In addition, in the previous year, 141 people died on that migratory route, according to figures from the International Organization for Migration, although the figure could be much higher.

(Read also: The millionaire business of moving irregular migrants that no authority seems to see)

Venezuelan migrant helps her daughter while they cross the Darién jungle.

The current migratory flow is such that it has exceeded the capacities of the migratory stations and international organizations located in Darién. Which led the government of Panama to announce a package of measures to confront the immigration crisis, which includes increasing deportations, mainly of people with criminal records, and moving the control points where travelers arrive.

How did Darién become a business?



According to The New York Times, there are several people who “pursue the migratory bonanza” in Darién and its surrounding municipalities. Including former councilors, mayoral candidates and other politicians in Necoclí or Acandí.

The business, says the American newspaper, has reached such a point that today there are companies that organize guides for migrants, boatmen and even people who carry travelers’ bags.

This is the case of the Nueva Luz del Darién Social Foundation, managed, according to the Times, by elected leaders of the community action boards of the area. and which has brought together more than 2,000 local guides and carriers of migrants’ suitcases and bags. Added to this is the case of a mayoral candidate who leads a boat company for the transportation of migrants.

(You can read: The keys to the tension between Colombia and Panama due to the migration crisis in Darién)

“Today, the business is run by elected members of the community action board through a nonprofit organization founded by the board president and his family. It is called the Nueva Luz del Darién Social Foundation, and is in charge of managing the entire route from Acandí to the border with Panama, setting prices for the journey, collecting fares and operating extensive camps in the middle of the jungle,” indicates the Times.

Migrants wait to board a boat to the border with Panama. See also This is the Colombian priest sentenced in Italy for sexual abuse of two minors Photo: Mauricio Dueñas / EFE

According to figures from the American media, a migrant can pay 40 dollars (a little more than 156,000 Colombian pesos) for the boat ride to reach the jungle. For a guide to drive them along the route they must pay up to 170 dollars (more than 600,000 Colombian pesos), while for the help of someone to carry the suitcases they pay up to 100 dollars.

For what they call “special packages,” which include accommodation tents, boots and other supplies, the value goes up to 500 dollars, more than 1,900,000 Colombian pesos, or even more.

(Also: Panama points out Colombia for lack of cooperation on migration in Darién: what is happening?)

Some authorities wonder if, under the guise of an organization, the foundation is carrying out a human trafficking operation.

Darwin García, an elected member of the community action board and former councilor of Acandí, told The New York Times that the foundation carries out legal work because they only guide people to the border.

But, as the newspaper denounces, “some authorities wonder if under the guise of a non-profit organization “The foundation carries out a human trafficking operation.”

However, some politicians consulted by that same newspaper assure that professionalizing the business of passing migrants will help boost the region’s economy and help migrants cross into Panama in a safer way.

Haitian migrants travel from Necoclí to Acandí to enter the Darién jungle. See also Economy - Latin American currencies lose ground against the dollar

The Gulf Clan’s relationship with migration



In his report, The American newspaper also denounced that behind the business are criminal groups such as the Clan del Golfo. President Gustavo Petro, in fact, told that American newspaper that the group earns up to 30 million dollars from the immigration business.

In his interview with the New York Times, Petro reiterated – as he said in a recent summit in the company of the Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador – that the migration crisis in the Darién dates back to the economic blockade of countries in the region, in a direct reference to the sanctions imposed by the US government on Venezuela.

(Continue reading: ‘Do not expose your lives’: Panama warns about an increase in migrants through El Darién)



The Times also stated that the presence of the national government in Darién is rather scarce. and that even the National Police “bumps fists with the men who sell expensive travel packages to cross the jungle.”

Furthermore, the newspaper highlighted that although the migratory business is not new in the area, since hundreds of establishments have already been operating carrying migrants in their boats for decades, the massive arrival of migrants in recent times, specifically the migratory wave coming from of Haiti in 2021, He had local leaders organize the business and give it the structure with which it operates today.

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL

TIME