Minister Paulo Pimenta (Secom) mentioned the government campaign “Brazil is one people” and asked people to celebrate unity

Politicians used their social media profiles this Sunday (Dec 24, 2023) to wish Merry Christmas and share messages about the end of year festivities.

The chief minister of Secom (Secretariat of Social Communication), Paulo Pimenta, asked people this Christmas to celebrate unity and respect “the differences so that a new smile can be born in every corner of our country”.

He used a hashtag in reference to the new federal government campaign released on December 10: “Brazil is one people”.

The leader of the Government in the Senate, Jacques Wagner (PT-BA), said it is reaching the end of 2023 with “the feeling of mission accomplished and the certainty that Brazil has found its way again”. The PT member stated that the “a feeling of hope and prosperity arose again in the hearts and minds of the Brazilian population”.

The senator Flavio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) also wished a “Blessed Christmas for all families”. In addition to asking that “May the light of Jesus illuminate everyone’s lives”.

Read other manifestations about Christmas:

Wellington DiasMinister of Development and Social Assistance, Family and Fight Against Hunger: