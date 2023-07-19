The time has changed and with it the perception of the citizenry, in such a way that fortunately, now there is a electorate more mature, receptive and critical. This has allowed us to no longer fall so easily into the trap of many politicians They want to, like good publicists, make use of emotional strategies that directly appeal to the feelings of the human being. It is so that stories like those of the political Emerged from a culture of effort and which managed to reach the upper echelons of power immaculately, today they no longer have the impact they used to have in the past.

In the same way those images of the simple, empathetic, affable and noble politician who appears next to a child or an older adult, the truth is that no one believes them anymore. And I bring this up because of the romantic story that they want to sell us about the quasi candidate of the Broad Front for Mexico, Xochitl Galvez. That a person comes from below and manages to overcome himself is without a doubt a achievement very commendable, but even more commendable is that during their ascent journey, they do not leave impregnated ballasts corruption and influentialism that end up subtracting all value from their conquests.

I remember the failed campaign of the former presidential candidate Francisco Labastidawho with his appearance of wealthy people abused this type of strategy, where he was seen out of his element when he had to mix among the underclasses, whom he had to greet with hugs and kisses to the ladies. He must have used many packets of disinfectant wipes and changes of clothing.

In the same way, his continuous stories remain to be remembered where “by chance” he was often with very humble people, particularly older adultswho according to him used to tell him moving stories about the vulnerable environment in which they lived.

Today, despite all the changes that have occurred in the ways of doing Campaignwhere even and as long as they want to connect with young people, we even see some current candidates make use of social networks like tik tok; there are still those who insist on exploiting these stories of overcoming, in the purest style of Televisa his series “La Rosa de Guadalupe”.

So, in the case of Xochitl Galvez we see the montage of a dramatic story that seems inspired by the best seller “The obstacle is the road”, by the well-known motivational writer Ryan Holiday, where resilience, perseverance and honesty are ineluctable virtues to achieve success. The truth is that it took longer presidential hopeful to disseminate the moving story of his childhood, the one in which he sold jellies to survive, than to bring to light the stories of his acquaintances, where they assure that his vaunted poverty was not such, nor was his immaculate rise, since they are fully documented the juicy business what he has managed to do under the can.

Today that has been exposed dark past of the current PAN senator and former collaborator in the six-year term of vincent foxthe least that moves us is to reflect on whether within all that electoral offer that will be presented to us in the elections of the 2024, we will see honest and trustworthy politicians to trust with our vote. Hence the importance So to issue a vote reflective and differentiated.

RELAY IN THE UADEO.- A few months after concluding the rectorship of Dr. Silvia Paz Diaz Camachogroups have already begun to move within it with a view to the succession, and what is being said among all the teaching and administrative staff of said university is that a group of enlightened people who control the Governing Board of said institution, have been moving and ahead of time, to try to impose to the malovista Ruben Felix Gastelumwho according to the surveys that have been applied within the university community, only reaches 2% of preferences, since his time as Academic Vice President It passed without pain or glory. Later we will talk more about the renewal process in the rectory of that which is my alma mater, and that except for some isolated and successful cases such as Lic. Ruben Elias Gil LeyvaMost of its rectors have had very poor results.

