President of Congress criticizes Supreme Court decision that legalized the possession of marijuana, but defends respect between the Powers

The president of Congress, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), criticized this Thursday (June 27, 2024) “politicians” what “they stay on social media” attacking the STF (Supreme Federal Court). declared that these “politicians” should get off the internet and go “to work”.

At the Legislative Assembly of Minas Gerais, Pacheco was asked about the STF (Supreme Federal Court) having authorized the personal possession of marijuana on Tuesday (June 25). He said he was against the decision, that the issue was the responsibility of Congress, but he defended the Court.

“We cannot allow Brazil to become a stage for aggression between institutions. I strongly recommend that these people who are constantly on social media attacking each other give way to respect. Politicians who are constantly on social media should also get off social media, go to work, discuss tax relief, government debt, tax reform, housing policy, environmental policy, go and look deeper, present a project, report on it.”said the senator.

After the Court’s decision on drugs, the deputy Gustavo Gayer (PL-GO) published a video on YouTube and called Pacheco in “soft ass, doormat, puppet, coward, fearful and weak”.

Gayer’s co-religionist, Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG), questioned on X (old Twitter) what the President of Congress “will make” after the STF action.

The Court’s ministers, however, declared that the decision was temporary until Congress legislates on the matter.

“ANTIDRUGS” PEC

Pacheco is the author of the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) 45 of 2023 which prohibits the possession and possession of all drugs in any quantity. The text was approved by the Senate and the CCJ (Constitution and Justice Committee) of the Chamber of Deputies.

The senator presented the text after the STF authorized the trial of the decriminalization of marijuana, still in 2023.

On Thursday (June 27), Pacheco declared that the “Attack on the Supreme Federal Court is not acceptable”. He said, however, that it is appropriate to criticize the Court with respect and that the Senate “did his part”.

“Criticism is welcome and I always criticize. I voted in the Senate for a PEC on Drugs that is now in the Chamber of Deputies. I voted for a PEC to limit unilateral decisions, because I believe that the STF’s decision to declare a law unconstitutional can only be collegial.”said the congressman.

Pacheco met with the president of the Legislative Assembly of Minas Gerais, deputy Tadeu Martins Leite (MDB). Also present were the Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira, and the leader of the PT in the Chamber, deputy Odair Cunha (MG).

The objective of the meeting was to discuss the PLP (Complementary Bill) that the President of the Senate should present next week for the States’ debt.