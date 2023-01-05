Home page politics

After the riots on New Year’s Eve in Berlin and the 2021 election chaos, some politicians are calling for financial aid to be cut for the capital. Part of the government countered sharply.

Berlin – The riots on New Year’s Eve continue to circulate. Most reports of violence in the streets probably came from Berlin. Firefighters, police and ambulances came under fire. Interior Minister Faeser spoke of a major problem in large cities and called for the criminals to be prosecuted consistently. Now politicians are also calling for Berlin to cut the financial equalization. Also members of the traffic light parties.

After New Year’s Eve riots in Berlin: CDU and CSU politicians call for a reduction in financial equalization

CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt was compared to the picture clear. “The state financial equalization creates significant misguided incentives and ensures that inefficiency and mismanagement are financially rewarded, as in Berlin.” In addition to the riots on New Year’s Eve, Dobrindt referred to the election chaos in Berlin in 2021. “Anyone who does not do business in a solid manner and is repeatedly conspicuous by total failure in security, administration and election organization should have to accept cuts in the financial equalization of the states in the future,” Dobrindt demanded.

His party colleague from the CDU, Stefan Heck, told the picture similar concerns. He accused Berlin of throwing “other people’s money for social benefits” out of the window. “At the same time, basic state tasks are being grossly neglected,” denounced Heck.

New Year’s Eve riots: FDP member also calls for cuts for Berlin

Not only the CDU/CSU, which has also been demanding the resignation of Defense Minister Lambrecht since New Year’s Eve, complained about the financial equalization. Helmut Markwort, member of the FDP in the Bavarian state parliament, made it clear: “Bavaria should no longer pay for Berlin.” He called on the Bavarian state government to take legal action against the state financial equalization before the constitutional court.

State financial equalization The classic state financial equalization, which includes direct payments between the states, has not existed since 2020. Since then, financially weaker federal states have received compensation through additional federal funds. However, there is still a small group of countries like Bavaria that pay “solidarity payments” through the tax system. See also The crisis in Ukraine, the Russian gas company Gazprom and the geopolitics of football

Berlin’s Mayor Franziska Giffey reacted to the riots by announcing a youth violence summit. In an interview on rbb Inforadio, Giffey said that the attacks on rescue workers and firefighters were unacceptable and should be condemned and pursued consistently. “But there is no simple answer. A firecracker ban alone will not solve it.”

At the same time, SPD General Secretary Kevin Kühnert dismissed the Criticism of Berlin from Bavaria and from the CDU sharp back. “I’m very surprised how Mr. Söder of all people keeps blowing up his cheeks with a view to internal security, while the problems are piling up at home,” said Kühnert on Wednesday of the Berliner Morgenpost. He referred to the unemployment figures, number of Reich citizens and a stronger growing economy in Berlin. Factors that currently look rosier in the capital than in Bavaria. “Franziska Giffey certainly doesn’t need to be taught by the CDU and CSU how to govern a metropolis,” says Kühnert. (chd/dpa)