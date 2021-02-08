It seems not, but politics is a very sensitive issue in Japan, especially when anime fans do not want to see it combined with their favorite series. However, sometimes this becomes unavoidable and now it was up to Kimetsu no Yaiba.

What happened? Japan will have an election process during 2021 and the different candidates seek to promote themselves by all means. Sometimes it is with videos, in others with radio spots and, now, we have the traditional posters in the streets. This is where the issue of Kimetsu no Yaiba.

Makoto Oniki, a member of the party that leads the House of Representatives, promoted himself on the streets of Fukuoka using posters that have a logo with the design of Kimetsu no yaiba. This was seen by many local fans who lost their minds to such appropriation.

Source: Twitter

Shueisha, the publisher that publishes the manga Kimetsu no yaiba, stated that they have nothing to do with the politician and the use of those designs. Makoto oniki he apologized and said he would remove all the propaganda shortly.

We also recommend: The Seven Deadly Sins already has a trailer for its fourth season

There were other politicians who used Kimetsu no Yaiba’s designs with much more brazenness

Makoto oniki He was not the only Japanese politician who promoted himself using the fashion of Kimetsu no yaiba, also the governor of Osaka, Hirofumi Yoshimura, and Amagasaki’s advisor, Keisuke Mitsumoto, who is seeking reelection. They used colors and logos that closely resemble those of the aforementioned series.

The poster of the aforementioned politicians uses the colors of Tanjiro and also the logo of Kimetsu no yaiba. The last straw is that they already used a Rengoku phrase to promote themselves and that makes them much more cheeky. It is worth that the popularity of the latest film is fresh.

@kimetsu_off @jump_henshubu

兵 庫 県 尼 崎 市内 に て, こ の よ う な 特定 政党 の ポ ス タ ー が 掲 載 さ れ て い ま す. 「鬼 滅 の 刃」 を 模 し た も の ​​と 思 わ れ ま す が, 作者 様 な ら び に 集 英 社 様 は こ の よ う な 事 実 を ご 存 知 な の でし ょ う か。 ま た 、 こ の よ う な ポ ス タ ー 掲 出 を 許可 し 、 維新 の 会 を 支援 さ れ て い る の で し ょ う か。 pic.twitter.com/HGT7AioUdC – あ ら ま ろ (@suirail) February 2, 2021

On the other hand, there is no law in Japan that prevents politicians from using these designs, so Shueisha it can only say that it has nothing to do with them. Finally, the only thing that is going to happen is that they will remove the posters and nothing else because they may have a negative reaction from the voters.

What do you think of this situation? Do you think it happens in other countries? Do not stop following the conversation in our social networks and stay in EarthGamer.

Source



