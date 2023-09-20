A vegan burger from the Compasión butcher shop, in Madrid. JUAN BARBOSA

Dozens of scientists – including three Nobel Prize winners –, politicians and activists have sent an open letter to the European Commission in which they ask you to invest in innovation in vegetable proteins as a tool to fight the climate emergency. The document proposes that the European body, until 2030, allocate 25 billion euros—5% of the Green Deal investment plan—to boost the production of these plant foods to lead the next “food revolution” that is already underway.

“Agriculture and livestock are the largest cause of biodiversity loss and responsible for up to a third of the total greenhouse gas emissions, more than all our cars, planes and ships combined,” the document states. “Most of the damage is caused by livestock farming. It alone currently occupies 26% of the Earth’s surface, more than all the world’s forests combined,” he continues.

In this context, the signatories ask for public money to finance research in three areas of innovation: precision fermentation (which uses microfibers to produce fats and substances identical to those found in animal products, such as meat or dairy); cultured meat (which multiplies animal cells in a bioreactor to produce tissues), and plant-based foods (including plant-based milks, burgers, sausages, and non-animal-based steaks).

Some of these foods are already in supermarkets, although in general their price is usually higher than that of their animal-based counterparts. George Monbiot, columnist and writer from the United Kingdom, and one of the signatories of the letter, explains to EL PAÍS: “It is very good to campaign and say that people should eat less meat, milk and eggs, but unless there are good substitutes, It will be much more difficult. The decisive change will occur when these plant products that are indistinguishable from animals become cheaper. That will be the moment to persuade the population.”

Soy milk on the shelves of a supermarket. SOPA Images (LightRocket via Getty Images)

Monbiot—author of the book Regenesis. Feed the world without devouring the planet (Captain Swing)—points out that Singapore and Israel are already working on this type of food, something that the United States is also beginning to do. “The Netherlands, Finland and Germany are also doing interesting research, but at the moment they are held back by legislation, because the regulation of novel foods takes a lot of time in the EU. In principle, an application should be resolved within two years, but it can be suspended at any time indefinitely, so you can be stuck for years, and that may mean you decide it’s not worth it and take it to another part of the world ”.

Environmental and economic benefits

The letter considers that the environmental and socioeconomic benefits of the “protein transition” are enormous: “The shift towards sustainable proteins could reduce the effects of meat on the climate by up to 92%. And investments in this industry offer the greatest decarbonization potential per dollar invested, even higher than direct investments in clean energy.”

Furthermore, from an ecological point of view, “by freeing immense areas of land from livestock farming, this transition would make it possible to recover natural space on an unprecedented scale and could help recover vital habitats and reduce carbon levels.” Meanwhile, from an economic point of view, “a full implementation of sustainable proteins in the sector could mean 1.1 trillion dollars in gross value added, and create up to 9.8 million green jobs worldwide between now and a year.” 2050″.

The letter was sent this Wednesday to the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen; to the acting economic vice president of the Government of Spain, Nadia Calviño; as well as the European commissioners Maroš Šefčovič, Iliana Ivanova, Janusz Wojciechowski and Virginijus Sinkevičius. Among the signatories are three Nobel Prize winners: Sheldon Glashow and Roger Penrose, both winners in Physics, and Richard Roberts, who received the distinction in Medicine. In addition, the former vice president of the European Commission Neelie Kroes, the former head of the UN Climate Office Christiana Figueres, and three former European Union commissioners adhere to it.

