The celebration of 8-M, on the occasion of International Women’s Day, this year is once again at the center of the political dispute. If in 2020 some blamed the demonstrations held throughout Spain for the rise in coronavirus cases in the days that followed, in 2021 the left and the right cross again reproaches on account of the mobilizations to demand equality between men and women.

The president of the Community, Fernando López Miras, yesterday insisted to the Government Delegation not to authorize the five marches called in the capital of the Region on Monday. “They are going to pose a risk to people’s health due to the possibility that infections may rise,” warns the chief executive.

Miras reminds the delegate, José Vélez, that although the authorization of the demonstrations corresponds “exclusively” to the State Administration, the health authority “is the Regional Ministry of Health.” “And the health authority, what it has expressed is that it is not at all advisable to authorize acts in which there will be crowds of people,” he said. “The fourth wave is knocking on the door and there are more and more cases of new variants such as the British one, which are much more contagious,” he adds.

The President of the Community reiterates that “this is not the time to promote crowds of people; This is not the time to promote mobility and social interaction; This is not the time to jeopardize what we have painstakingly achieved in recent weeks.

Unions will focus on their headquarters separately The unions UGT and CC OO will hold rallies at their respective headquarters next Monday on the occasion of 8-M. They will be one hour long. Before that, the trade union organizations will present their manifesto in defense of equality and will hold virtual assemblies with their delegates to address future challenges. They will participate in the same Anna María Mellado García, secretary of Women and Equality, Youth and Social Policy of CC OO in the Region, and Eugenia Pérez Parra, regional secretary of Social Policy, Social Security and Union Participation of UGT.

On the contrary, he believes that “it is time to endure, to continue limiting social interaction, to advance mass vaccinations, to immunize as many of the population as possible, especially vulnerable people.”

No one has weighed it



In the Government Delegation they maintain that they are not going to suspend the five authorized concentrations mainly because, they assure, they have no legal basis for it, since none of the reports from the Ministry of Health expressly prohibits them. In any case, José Vélez has asked the organizers (two associations and three individuals) to weigh their decision and that, out of responsibility, celebrate 8-M avoiding crowds.

Until yesterday, no march had been canceled. Until the day of the concentration they can do it. The Government Delegation recalls that only one hundred people are authorized to attend. He reproaches the PP once again for not showing so much interest in avoiding the holding of 419 demonstrations held in Murcia during the state of alarm.

For his part, the general secretary of the PSRM, Diego Conesa, announced that his party will not participate this year in any March 8 march. However, it supports people who, “in their right”, go to them. He did encourage people to attend “manifestos readings and organized cultural activities.” Conesa requested that “it not be used again on March 8 in the way it was done last year.” More harsh was Gloria Alarcón, who accuses López Miras of “wanting to silence the women” of the Region.

“A real cacicada”



We can not go to the marches either. But her regional spokesperson, María Marín, denounced that “the regional government’s attempt to ban feminist demonstrations is a real cacicada.” In his opinion, PP and Cs “see the feather duster” when “they only ask for a ban on the 8-M demonstrations”, while “they have not even spoken, and have even attended some”, the others 419 mobilizations that have been called in the Region during the pandemic. Marín cited the protests against the ‘Celaá Law’.

The spokeswoman for the purple formation considers that the request for the concentrations to be suspended responds “to one more cession in the face of pressure from the extreme right” rather than to a real concern about the risk of a possible increase in coronavirus infections.