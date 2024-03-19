Dozens of famous Dutch people, singers, presenters, politicians and administrators are victims of deepfake pornography. That showed own research of it A.D on Tuesday. Politicians react with disgust on social media. Dilan Yesilgöz (VVD) mentions the videos “Sickening and also punishable,” and calls on the victims to report the crime. Also Mirjam Bikker of the Christian Union mentions it “disgusting and reprehensible.” “And before you know it [is het een] additional barrier for women to be active in politics.” D66 member Joost Sneller has requested a parliamentary debate.

In deepfake porn, a victim's face is pasted onto the body of a porn actress using artificial intelligence. According to it A.D These types of deepfake videos of dozens of well-known Dutch people, Members of Parliament and members of the Royal House are on a 'controversial porn website'. It mainly concerns women. Various singers and presenters are reporting the crime, as are the political parties BBB and D66. GroenLinks-PvdA, Party for the Animals and VVD are also considering legal action. The Dutch Data Protection Authority calls on victims to go to the Public Prosecution Service.

Pornographic deepfakes have been the subject of concern for some time. It falls under revenge porn and is punishable, but it appears to be virtually impossible to remove the images from the internet. In January, for example, social media was flooded with pornographic fake images of superstar Taylor Swift. It led to great outrage in the US Congress, which called for new legislation. Yet social platform X failed to remove the images from the website and block all the different accounts involved. In the Netherlands, a man was convicted last year for making a deepfake of WNL presenter Welmoed Sijtsma. He received a conditional community service order of 180 hours.

