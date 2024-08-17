Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/17/2024 – 17:01

The decision by Elon Musk’s social network X (formerly Twitter) to close its office in Brazil had repercussions this Saturday, the 17th, among politicians, especially the opposition. X alleged threats and censorship by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), who reports on investigations into the platform owner’s actions in disinformation campaigns against Brazilian institutions. OX is accused of failing to comply with court decisions in Brazil. In a ruling that motivated Musk’s decision, the minister describes that the social network’s legal representative, Rachel de Oliveira Villa Nova, acted in bad faith to avoid a court summons and fail to comply with previous orders. The minister ordered Rachel’s arrest for disobeying court decisions, imposed a fine of R$20,000 per day and ordered her removal from the company’s management. In principle, the closure does not prevent the network from continuing to be accessed in the country, unless a court order so establishes.

President of the Constitution and Justice Committee of the Chamber of Deputies, federal deputy Carol de Toni (PL-SC) was one of the first to speak out. “We are increasingly distant from freedom and democracy. The court decision issued by X shows that our courts persecute people and praise censorship. What a shame,” said the parliamentarian.

Federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) also stated that “we will soon no longer have X network in Brazil.” And he came to Musk’s defense. “After failing to censor profiles as ordered by Alexandre de Moraes, @elonmusk’s X network was fined. If the fine is not paid, Alexandre de Moraes ordered the arrest of X’s representative in Brazil. In light of this, Elon Musk announced the closure of X network operations in Brazil. X will probably go down in Brazil, its URL will be blocked, and X will be removed from the Apple Store during this election,” he lamented.

Later, the congressman shared a video in which he asked supporters to download VPN programs to simulate a location outside the country. This would allow access to X even with a blocking order in the country. For now, there is no decision to take the platform offline.

“In Venezuela, Maduro blocked network X. So, anyone in Venezuela would turn on their cell phone and open Network X, the old Twitter, and they would no longer be able to see it. But there is a way to see Network X on your cell phone, which is to download a VPN. Go to your app store, be it the Apple Store, Google, Android, etc., whatever. Go there and download a VPN now. A VPN is an app that shows your cell phone in another country. So when Maduro blocked X in Venezuela, people would get their cell phone with a VPN, it would show that they were in another country, not Venezuela, and that way they would have access,” he said.

Marcel van Hattem (Novo-RS) stated that “the Brazilian people have a choice to make – democracy or Alexandre de Moraes”, and Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG) took advantage of a post by Elon Musk to make, in English, a call for an act calling for the impeachment of the STF minister on September 7, in São Paulo.

One of the few government supporters to speak out, federal deputy Mário Jerry (PCdoB-MA) went on the attack against the billionaire. “Respect Brazil, @elonmusk! The biggest crook in the media age is this crazy billionaire from the global far right, operator of cyber barbarity,” he criticized on X itself.