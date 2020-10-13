Politicians Prime Minister Marin posed in a Kalevala jewel on the cover of the magazine, and the researcher said the prime minister may inadvertently act as a mannequin for the company – “the question arises as to whether it is appropriate”

The current role of politician includes spectacular visual culture and imagery, the research director says.

If the prime minister brings up a company’s product, it is basically always significant. This is what the director of the Center for Parliamentary Research says Markku Jokisipilä.

“Through the Prime Minister’s Institution, a politician might promote the sale of a company. The question always arises as to whether it is a suitable activity. The border runs if the Prime Minister’s Institution is harnessed to convey a commercial message. “

Prime minister Sanna Marin appeared last week in an interview with Trendi magazine in a black jacket and jewelry from the Kalevala company. The image spread on social media like wild white.

As a result, the Kalevala company received a lot of attention from the situation. The jewelry on top of Marin had been chosen by the Stylist magazine Trendi Suvi Poutiainen.

The jewelry in the pictures is 1960s vintage jewelry and not on sale at all, he says Kauppalehti. The Kalevala initially offered novelty autumn and winter jewelry for the description, but Poutiainen wanted vintage jewelry for the description. Marini’s jacket also comes from the Finnish brand Halo from North.

Situations about how much the prime minister can present the products of an individual company are always case-specific, Jokisipilä says.

“It is difficult to define universal rules. These need to be considered on a case-by-case basis, ”says Jokisipilä.

According to Jokisipilä, ordinary MPs have easier access.

“A politician needs to be very careful about how much he presents company products. Row MPs are not under the same exact culprit, but everything the country’s prime minister does is under a magnifying glass. ”

Marinin the picture was mostly taken with enthusiasm, but also with criticism.

Editor-in-Chief of Journalisti Maria Pettersson estimates that women’s dress continues to be criticized on frivolous grounds.

“Criticizing women’s dress is a way used for thousands of years to try to tread and keep women in line. Too revealing, too opaque, too short, too tight, too loose. It is worthwhile for everyone to think about whether they want to maintain such a tradition, ”Pettersson writes in his tweet.

In response to criticism of women, users on Instagram posted pictures of themselves in a black section. Many also wore Kalevala jewelry.

“Prime Minister Marin clearly wants to break gender stereotypes. Young people think that it is quite a thing of the past if even in a very responsible role, the gender role is very narrow. Young people want to question whether all women politicians should wear similar Marimekko dresses, ”says the director of the Consumer Research Center of the University of Helsinki. Päivi Timonen.

According to Timonen, the importance of making visual politics is emphasized over time.

“The current role of a politician includes spectacular visual culture and imagery. It is born through Instagram and the role is quite different, for example, for politicians aged 40-50. In politics, visuality is being implemented more and more thoughtfully. ”

In Finland, political actors traditionally strongly present domestic products, Timonen says

“Here, politicians consciously present the clothes, jewelery and accessories of Finnish designers and artists. It’s a tradition. ”

If, for example, a political actor spectacularly presents the logos of different companies, the question of independence arises, Timonen says.

Therefore, according to Timonen, the interaction of companies and politicians on social media is also closely monitored

“In Finland, the legislation is very strict as to what kind of gifts can be accepted in a public role,” says Timonen.

The topic was discussed in August, when the Vice-President of the Greens and the Helsinki City Councilor Fatim Diarra received a Electric Bicycle from the bicycle manufacturer Helkama, which currently costs more than 3,000 euros. Diarra had asked Helkama for a bike in exchange for marketing the bike and cycling on social media.

In August, HS also reported on the gifts Marin received.

Turku university teacher of university political history Maiju Wuokko says the visual side of politics is not a new phenomenon, although the phenomenon has now accelerated with social media.

“In the iconic series of picture sisters Urho Kekkonen posing in the Everyboy shirt. Kekkonen was ahead of its time in Finland as a determined builder of its visual image, ”says Wuokko.

According to Wuoko, a politician needs to think carefully about the presentation of products.

“Politicians need to be careful and restrained in how much they pose in certain brands of clothing and products. No brand should be thrown into a mannequin so that credibility is not compromised. ”

In politics, according to Wuoko, several new phenomena are raging at the same time.

“Undoubtedly, the simultaneous feminisation of politics, the visualization of communication and news, and the attachment of identity building to consumer and product choices have also been reflected in the way politicians like to pose in the media, branded,” Wuokko says.

In Finland It is generally considered good that politicians strive to promote the interests of Finnish companies, Jokisipilä says.

“It has to do with the fact that we are a small nation and we have a demand for national unanimity historically.”

“There is a strong idea in Finland that if one succeeds, then it is in everyone’s interest.”

According to Jokisipilä, visually, politicians need to stand out from their competitors on social media.

“As with any competition, it is significant to stand out from other competitors. One way or another, a politician needs to be able to do this and positive publicity is one of the most important means. ”