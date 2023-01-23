Politicians | Paavo Arhinmäki explains why he does not run for parliament: “I don’t want to just jump from one position to another”

Paavo Arhinmäki (left) says that he wants to perform his duties as deputy mayor of Helsinki “carefully and properly”.

Helsinki deputy mayor Paavo Arhinmäki (left) says that he wants to continue in his current duties, and therefore will not run for the spring parliamentary elections.

Arhinmäki justifies his decision in a Facebook update he published on Monday. He says that there is a lot of thought behind the decision, because a possible return to parliament fascinates and attracts.

“However, I came to the conclusion that now it would be too early to give up the position of deputy mayor. However, I have only been taking care of it for a year and a half. I don’t just want to jump from one task to another, I want to handle this task carefully and properly, there are still a lot of things to do,” Arhinmäki writes.

“If the elections had been, for example, only a year from now, the situation would have been different in terms of handling my current duties.”

Arhinmäki left the duties of a Member of Parliament a year and a half ago to become Deputy Mayor of Helsinki. Before that, he had been a Member of Parliament continuously since 2007.

He says that he liked his job in the parliament, and at that time the reason behind the move was not boredom or frustration, but the fact that he was wanted as deputy mayor.

He says that the requests to run for the parliamentary elections have also increased all the time.

“I still hope to be elected to parliament one day, but I am not a candidate in this election.”